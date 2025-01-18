Who Is Benson Boone's Girlfriend, Maggie Thurmon?
Singer-songwriter Benson Boone is undeniably a star on the rise. The former "American Idol" contestant opened for Taylor Swift on her multi-million-dollar-generating Eras Tour, had a song in the hit film "Twisters," and topped the charts all over the world with his breakout 2024 single "Beautiful Things" on his way to securing a Best New Artist nod at the 2025 Grammy Awards opposite the likes of Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter. What's more, Boone has someone to share in his success since, through it all, he's been in a relationship with actor and TikTok influencer Maggie Thurmon.
Though it's unclear when exactly Boone and Thurmon first linked up, the happy couple went public with their relationship when they attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscars watch party in March 2024. Boone and Thurmon made a number of other public appearances together throughout the following year, including at the "Twisters" premiere in July and at the MTV Video Music Awards in September. Thurmon herself is a self-described "multi-talented" influencer who, in addition to having an affinity for music like her boyfriend, has experience in acting and acrobatics.
According to her bio on "Wholesome Chaos," the podcast she co-hosts with her father, Thurmon got her start as a social media ambassador for Hollister (not to be confused with Abercrombie & Fitch) while she was still in high school. Thurmon and her dad started "Wholesome Chaos" once she got to college, with their stated goal being to "reach, inspire, and bring smiles to an increasingly expanding, multi-generational audience."
Benson Boone shared what drew him to Maggie Thurmon
While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards, Benson Boone opened up about what first attracted him to girlfriend Maggie Thurmon. "It's her whole personality, who she is," the singer gushed, adding, "She has great parents, she was raised very well. She's just the sweetest and the kindest and she's a beautiful girl. So, I can't help it." Thurmon herself wasn't in attendance at the EMAs, with Boone explaining that she had stayed back home in the States. His song "There She Goes," which was featured on the "American Idol" alum's debut album "Fireworks & Rollerblades," was also seemingly inspired by Boone's relationship with Thurmon.
In April 2024, shortly after they first stepped out together, a TikTok user shared a video from Boone's concert in Chicago, which kicked off his world tour supporting the album. "So, this is one of my favorite songs that I have ever written, one of my favorite on the album. It's called 'There She Goes,'" he said. "And if you have somebody, got a little special person in your life, I wrote this about mine."
For her part, Thurmon has been very vocally supportive of her partner's meteoric rise as a singer and performer. When the "Beautiful Things" hitmaker clinched his surprise Grammy nomination in November 2024, Thurmon was quick to congratulate him on her Instagram Stories, saying that she was "cheering so big" for her beau, whom she called "funny, hot, kind, talented," and "hot" (again).