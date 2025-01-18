Who Is Benson Boone's Girlfriend, Maggie Thurmon?

Singer-songwriter Benson Boone is undeniably a star on the rise. The former "American Idol" contestant opened for Taylor Swift on her multi-million-dollar-generating Eras Tour, had a song in the hit film "Twisters," and topped the charts all over the world with his breakout 2024 single "Beautiful Things" on his way to securing a Best New Artist nod at the 2025 Grammy Awards opposite the likes of Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter. What's more, Boone has someone to share in his success since, through it all, he's been in a relationship with actor and TikTok influencer Maggie Thurmon.

Though it's unclear when exactly Boone and Thurmon first linked up, the happy couple went public with their relationship when they attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscars watch party in March 2024. Boone and Thurmon made a number of other public appearances together throughout the following year, including at the "Twisters" premiere in July and at the MTV Video Music Awards in September. Thurmon herself is a self-described "multi-talented" influencer who, in addition to having an affinity for music like her boyfriend, has experience in acting and acrobatics.

According to her bio on "Wholesome Chaos," the podcast she co-hosts with her father, Thurmon got her start as a social media ambassador for Hollister (not to be confused with Abercrombie & Fitch) while she was still in high school. Thurmon and her dad started "Wholesome Chaos" once she got to college, with their stated goal being to "reach, inspire, and bring smiles to an increasingly expanding, multi-generational audience."

