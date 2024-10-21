The Staggering Amount Of Money Taylor Swift Reportedly Makes Per Concert

Across 2023, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour earned over $1 billion in gross revenue, making it the first tour of its kind to generate that much. Notably, that was only for the first year of legs too, since the Eras Tour continued into 2024. Variety did a write-up on the globe-trotting jaunt in July of that year, with an anonymous insider confirming an even higher average revenue per show. They claimed that Swift received around $14 million in gross revenue per concert. Other sources noted that it fluctuated and was often as high as $17 million.

Evidently, the Eras Tour has been quite the moneymaker for the pop star (her childhood career goal of being a stockbroker speaks volumes about Swift's present-day approach to finances). But despite what the critics may think, the singer-songwriter is no Scrooge. In August 2023, she gave every truck driver working the Eras Tour a $100,000 bonus. In the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024, the "22" hitmaker donated a whopping $5 million to the national food bank Feeding America. And, according to an October 2023 article in the Washington Post, Swift's visits to new cities during the first U.S. leg of her tour boosted their local economies significantly.

As Mike Kahoe, the California Center for Jobs and the Economy chief economist, told the outlet, "The [Eras Tour] was a shot in the arm to a part of the regional economy that's really been lagging. It brought some much-needed dollars to the tourism industry." For more, check out what Swift demands while she is on tour.

