The Staggering Amount Of Money Taylor Swift Reportedly Makes Per Concert
Saying Taylor Swift's Eras Tour took the world by storm is a major understatement. In fact, Eras Tour ticket sale trouble led to an official Congress meeting to discuss the Ticketmaster platform, since it couldn't handle the sheer volume of ticket sales. If you're thinking that Swift must earn an incredible amount of cash per Eras Tour show, well, you would be correct. An article published by Forbes in October 2023 (which was updated in January 2024) estimated that prices were on average $253 per ticket, which would equate to a gross of $10 million to $13 million per show based on the number of tickets sold.
However, Jarred Arfa, the head of global music at Independent Artists Group, explained that there are many hidden costs associated with touring that chip away at the gross revenue. "When you're doing tours of this magnitude, you could have a staff of hundreds doing services on the road," Arfa pointed out. "The list is never ending." Since touring is so expensive, the more a ticket costs doesn't always mean the artist will make a lot by the end. However, Swift's tour being sponsored by Capital One could make paying for everything slightly easier. Likewise, based on Forbes' estimated calculation of $780 million gross revenue from the Eras Tour for 2023, she would still be left with $305 million.
The Eras Tour has a major upside for the economy
Across 2023, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour earned over $1 billion in gross revenue, making it the first tour of its kind to generate that much. Notably, that was only for the first year of legs too, since the Eras Tour continued into 2024. Variety did a write-up on the globe-trotting jaunt in July of that year, with an anonymous insider confirming an even higher average revenue per show. They claimed that Swift received around $14 million in gross revenue per concert. Other sources noted that it fluctuated and was often as high as $17 million.
Evidently, the Eras Tour has been quite the moneymaker for the pop star (her childhood career goal of being a stockbroker speaks volumes about Swift's present-day approach to finances). But despite what the critics may think, the singer-songwriter is no Scrooge. In August 2023, she gave every truck driver working the Eras Tour a $100,000 bonus. In the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024, the "22" hitmaker donated a whopping $5 million to the national food bank Feeding America. And, according to an October 2023 article in the Washington Post, Swift's visits to new cities during the first U.S. leg of her tour boosted their local economies significantly.
As Mike Kahoe, the California Center for Jobs and the Economy chief economist, told the outlet, "The [Eras Tour] was a shot in the arm to a part of the regional economy that's really been lagging. It brought some much-needed dollars to the tourism industry." For more, check out what Swift demands while she is on tour.