Inside Lizzo's Weight Loss Transformation (& Her Response To Ozempic Rumors)
Lizzo's stunning transformation dropped jaws and raised eyebrows in equal measure. When fans began to notice that the "Juice" hitmaker had lost some weight in 2024, they flooded her social media comments with positive messages to cheer Lizzo on in her journey. Unfortunately, several skeptics believed that the famously body positive star could not have achieved her transformation without resorting to weight loss drugs like Ozempic. But, as we all know, the Grammy winner never backs down from a fight with her haters, so she took to Instagram in September to poke fun at their theories.
Lizzo posted a video captioned, "When you finally get the Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit," paired with some popular audio of actor Christoph Waltz from "Inglorious Basterds" saying, "It's like a reward." Additionally, she included a screenshot of one particularly rude critic's comment, which read, "Did she use Ozempic or snort cocaine?" and her clapback: "Whyyyy do u follow me?" It's worth noting that the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker had already strongly dispelled the swirling rumors about her Ozempic use in a March interview with The New York Times.
While discussing the fan reaction to her physical transformation, Lizzo admitted, "I don't really see it because if anyone who's on a natural weight-loss journey knows, losing weight is actually the slowest thing in the world and you don't really notice it until you notice it." The outspoken pop star also made it abundantly clear that she understood her weight loss journey as a marathon and not a sprint, and Lizzo was happy to take it nice and slow as a result. In the meantime, though, she shared little things that helped her along the way.
Lizzo's ultimate goal is to be happier and healthier
Lizzo swears by several workout routines and frequently takes to social media to share them with her fans. The "About Damn Time" songstress evidently likes to mix things up with a balance of strength training, Pilates, and walking. Lizzo posted a TikTok in 2023 to clarify that although she initially started doing Pilates to help with back problems, it eventually became her go-to exercise routine because she loved it so much.
Then, in June 2024, the Grammy winner posted her sweaty cardio routine on Instagram, which also involved a mix of strength training exercises. In another TikTok, the lovable star admitted that although she loves getting a great high-intensity workout in, nothing brings her more peace than a long walk. Of course, Lizzo has also tailored what she eats in a day to achieve her weight loss goals. In October 2024, she shared an Instagram video to confirm that she had given up veganism and offer some insight into her daily go-to foods.
It featured a variety of high-protein meals like a buffalo chicken lettuce wrap that fueled her to feel like her happiest, healthiest self. However, in another TikTok, the "Good As Hell" hitmaker asserted that her goal wasn't simply to be in a thinner frame but to feel better in her mind and body, noting, "Will my body fluctuate from this size? Will I get a little smaller depending on some of the choices I make or a little bigger, depending on some of the choices I make in my life? Yes, I'm used to fluctuating."