The Stunning Transformation Of Tyla
After bursting onto the scene in the 2020s and achieving a historic Grammy win in 2024 (which was similar to Taylor Swift's win in 2021) Tyla has quickly become a household name in the music industry. Known for her hit song "Water," Tyla has transformed quite a bit when it comes to her career and overall growth as a person.
Tyla was born on January 30, 2002, and grew up in Johannesburg, South Africa. While speaking with i-D (via In The Know by Yahoo!), Tyla expressed great love for her place of birth. "I'm very passionate about my country, our culture and music; I really believe in it," she told the outlet.
Tyla's career exploded shortly after she graduated high school, which is a rare feat. Tyla rose to popularity through performing her own versions of popular songs on TikTok, before releasing her first single, "Getting Late," which became a huge overnight success. Shortly after that, the pop sensation released "Water," further pushing her into stardom. While many fans are aware of Tyla's talents, not many people realize just how far she's come to get to where she is as of 2024.
Tyla left college to pursue music
At just 19 years old, Tyla was very ambitious. During an interview with Native in 2021, Tyla revealed that she entered college and studied mining engineering before dropping out to pursue music. Because of her immense success, this appears to have been the right decision for the singer, but it seems as though her parents wanted her to pursue an education.
Tyla had an exclusive conversation with People in 2024 and dished on her parents' thoughts regarding her pursuing her music career before studying at college. "Music was always the plan, but when I consciously started working towards it, I was in my last year of high school," Tyla stated. "I was studying and writing my final exams but every weekend I made sure to go to the studio and just record, experiment, shoot pictures and just go for it."
Tyla then revealed that while they were skeptical at first about her aspirations, her parents decided to support her as time went on. "When I finished school my parents asked me what I'm going to study and I told them immediately I want to go into music," she added. "After a lot of convincing they allowed me to do just that." Shortly after deciding to dedicate her life to making music, Tyla ended up signing with Epic Records.
'Water' changed Tyla's life
At age 19, shortly after signing with Epic Records in 2021, Tyla released "Water," which became a viral sensation on TikTok after she danced in videos posted to the popular social media service. The song debuted at No. 67 on Billboard's Top 100 chart, marking the first time since the 1960s that a South African singer achieved this milestone, following Hugh Masekela's success. During an exclusive conversation with Revolt in 2023, Tyla discussed how the release of "Water" transformed her life, and expressed her exhilaration. "'Water' literally changed my whole life completely," Tyla told the outlet. "It's so crazy how a song can change your life like this. It's beautiful. It's so exciting."
Tyla's music video for "Water" holds over 200 million views on YouTube as of December 2024, but the successful video was almost never filmed. During an exclusive conversation with People, Tyla revealed that she only filmed the video when she realized the song had gained a following online. "We weren't actually going to shoot a video, and then the song just went viral. We were like 'Oh my word!'" the singer told the outlet. "We ended up working with [music video director] Child and I've always wanted to work with her so that was exciting..." Tyla has amassed over 12 million followers on TikTok as of December 2024, which is no small feat.
Tyla achieved her dream of going to Paris
Another impressive aspect of Tyla's life, which further showcases how far she's come, is the fact that she achieved her dream of exploring Paris when she was just 21. Tyla was performing in Paris during her time there as part of her European tour. During an interview with Notion in April 2023, Tyla told the outlet about her dream trip live from Paris. "I've always dreamt of going to the Eiffel Tower, ever since I was small," Tyla stated. "I even painted it on my bed when I was younger and got in so much trouble for doing so. It's crazy that I was able to see it in real life."
Also while speaking with Notion, Tyla noted that Amsterdam and Paris were her favorite European cities that she visited during her tour. The singer told the outlet that she loved Paris so much that she purposely delayed leaving when she was initially supposed to and took advantage of the moment by meeting with old friends. "Amsterdam was a nice city to explore and Paris, obviously," Tyla told Notion. "I'm actually not supposed to be here [in Paris] but I've been staying for a while just so I can see more people before getting back to work." Tyla returned to France to attend the Olympics in July 2024.
Tyla won several awards in 2024
2024 was a big year for Tyla since she won many awards, including two BET awards, one for Best New Artist and another for Best International Act. Tyla, at just 22 years old, also won Best African Music Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards, becoming the youngest person to do so.
When exclusively asked by People about her experience winning a Grammy at such a young age, Tyla simply answered, "Surreal." The singer continued on, explaining how she was partly flabbergasted by winning the award. "Hearing my name, being able to get on that stage and say a whole speech was crazy, especially considering my age and how early I am in my career," Tyla added.
Another big-time award that Tyla won in 2024 was the Best Afrobeats Video award at the VMAs. Also at the 2024 VMAs, Tyla experienced a bit of a viral moment that further pushed her into notoriety. When she won the award, she asked the presenters, Lil Nas X and Halle Bailey, if they would hold it for her. "Oh my gosh. You guys know me and holding awards," Tyla said. "I am not strong enough," she added before Lil Nas X obliged her and grabbed the award.
Tyla's Met Gala dress caused a stir
Another moment that showcased Tyla's transformation from an aspiring musician to a downright superstar was her appearance at the 2024 Met Gala when she was 22. In her very first time attending the Met Gala, Tyla wore a gown created entirely from sand. The theme for the Met Gala in 2024 was Garden of Time, and Tyla thought outside the box for her gorgeous outfit. Her head-turning outfit was designed by Balmain, a luxury fashion house, and the idea for the dress was to create something the fashion world really hasn't been exposed to before.
Olivier Rousteing, who acts as Balmain's creative director, spoke exclusively with Vogue about the captivating design of Tyla's dress in May 2024. Rousteing told the outlet that the intention for the gown was to showcase how organic material can create something timeless in the fashion world. "The idea of sculpting a garment from something as ephemeral as sand ignited my imagination, and I could not be happier with the end result," he told the outlet.
Tyla also chatted with Vogue about the dress, explaining that the configuration of the outfit was a bit frightening, but extremely exciting nonetheless. "We were looking to do something creative, something completely different for my first Met Gala. So when Balmain showed me the idea and sketch, I just knew it was perfect," the singer stated. "The idea was crazy, and I loved it." The dress caused quite a stir on social media, further instating the legacy of Tyla.