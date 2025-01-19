The Stunning Transformation Of Tyla

After bursting onto the scene in the 2020s and achieving a historic Grammy win in 2024 (which was similar to Taylor Swift's win in 2021) Tyla has quickly become a household name in the music industry. Known for her hit song "Water," Tyla has transformed quite a bit when it comes to her career and overall growth as a person.

Advertisement

Tyla was born on January 30, 2002, and grew up in Johannesburg, South Africa. While speaking with i-D (via In The Know by Yahoo!), Tyla expressed great love for her place of birth. "I'm very passionate about my country, our culture and music; I really believe in it," she told the outlet.

Tyla's career exploded shortly after she graduated high school, which is a rare feat. Tyla rose to popularity through performing her own versions of popular songs on TikTok, before releasing her first single, "Getting Late," which became a huge overnight success. Shortly after that, the pop sensation released "Water," further pushing her into stardom. While many fans are aware of Tyla's talents, not many people realize just how far she's come to get to where she is as of 2024.

Advertisement