Tyla Looks Flawless Makeup-Free

Tyla is just one of those naturally gorgeous celebrities who doesn't even need any makeup to make a strong impact. That being said, being camera-ready is part of her job as a performer, and in a 2024 Beauty Secrets video for Vogue, the "ART" hitmaker offered a step-by-step tutorial on how to achieve her signature look using some of her favorite beauty products. "I remember being young and I was never allowed to put on any makeup," Tyla, whose real name is Tyla Laura Seethal, shared. "I'd steal my mother's mascara, I'll carry it with me and then I'll go put it on in the bathroom of school." It wasn't until she became a singer that Tyla actually learned how to do her own makeup.

And not because she had any professional guidance, either. "When I went on tour, it was gonna be way too expensive to have a makeup artist or whatever. So, literally, I had to learn," Tyla revealed. The singer-songwriter also showcased her makeup-free face as she gave an in-depth look at her beauty routine. Just like with makeup, Tyla admittedly wasn't big on skincare before coming to the U.S. to pursue music. "I used to watch YouTube videos [...] of people having skincare routines and everything, but we didn't really have all those products in South Africa," Tyla explained, adding that she used to use just baby soap and lotion. Although to be fair, Tyla has always had glowing, flawless skin.

