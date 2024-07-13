Tyla Looks Flawless Makeup-Free
Tyla is just one of those naturally gorgeous celebrities who doesn't even need any makeup to make a strong impact. That being said, being camera-ready is part of her job as a performer, and in a 2024 Beauty Secrets video for Vogue, the "ART" hitmaker offered a step-by-step tutorial on how to achieve her signature look using some of her favorite beauty products. "I remember being young and I was never allowed to put on any makeup," Tyla, whose real name is Tyla Laura Seethal, shared. "I'd steal my mother's mascara, I'll carry it with me and then I'll go put it on in the bathroom of school." It wasn't until she became a singer that Tyla actually learned how to do her own makeup.
And not because she had any professional guidance, either. "When I went on tour, it was gonna be way too expensive to have a makeup artist or whatever. So, literally, I had to learn," Tyla revealed. The singer-songwriter also showcased her makeup-free face as she gave an in-depth look at her beauty routine. Just like with makeup, Tyla admittedly wasn't big on skincare before coming to the U.S. to pursue music. "I used to watch YouTube videos [...] of people having skincare routines and everything, but we didn't really have all those products in South Africa," Tyla explained, adding that she used to use just baby soap and lotion. Although to be fair, Tyla has always had glowing, flawless skin.
Tyla is a natural beauty
Tyla is among the many celebrities who like to go all natural on their days off. The Grammy winner occasionally shares gorgeously fresh-faced photos on Instagram, such as in a September 2020 post where Tyla proudly displayed her radiant, sun-kissed skin in all its glory. "YOU ARE UNREAL," one fan gushed in the comments, speaking for all of us. Likewise, in September 2018, Tyla posted pics celebrating her "beautiful Tswana culture" in a blue patterned dress while wearing light, if any, makeup. She also notably went bare-faced in a May 2018 cover video of Billie Eilish's "Ocean Eyes," and during a March 2018 cover of Daniel Caesar's "Get You." This was all before the singer-songwriter shot to fame with her chart-topping 2023 single "Water."
One of Tyla's holy grails when it comes to her skin is the Super Food Ultra-Rich Facial Cream from the Swiss brand Weleda, which is available for around $20 online (FYI, there's a big difference between cream and gel moisturizers! You have to find out which one works best for your skin type). In Tyla's case, as she informed Vogue, "All my face moisturizes have to be thick." The "Jump" hitmaker continued, "I can't have a thin lotion 'cause I always end up feeling dry." For her sunscreen, she uses Black Girl Sunscreen's body and facial lotion with SPF 30 which you can also pick up for just under $20 direct from their site. She also swears by REN's Dark Circle Eye Cream ($51 online) and Vaseline's classic Petroleum Jelly to keep her lips smooth and moisturized.
Tyla likes to keep her makeup glowy and natural
Generally, Tyla tends to shy away from heavy or dramatic makeup. The pop star's makeup artist, Matthew Fishman, revealed in a 2024 GRWM video for Vogue that Tyla prefers softer glam over bold, experimental looks. "We always keep Tyla's skin really, really fresh," he confirmed. "She doesn't like a full coverage beat" (check out our list of must-have makeup products for a natural look if you want to scale things back, beauty-wise). Fishman's Instagram page is filled with Tyla's beauty looks from various music video shoots and awards show appearances. "For the red carpet, I wanted skin-perfecting minimal makeup," he told Bustle of Tyla's glam for the 2024 BET Awards. "She is a glowy angel, so enhancing her natural features is always my go-to."
Fishman, who has worked with tons of other stunning stars including Julia Fox and model Salem Mitchell, described Tyla's signature style as effortlessly radiant in a previous interview, per Fashion magazine. In order to get that overall dewy finish, the singer-songwriter likes to mix lotion with her favorite highlighter and then slathers it across her chest and shoulders. "People know I have to be literally glistening whenever onstage, whenever I'm being seen," Tyla confirmed in her Vogue makeup tutorial video. "[But] not too much," she added, clarifying, "This is like an everyday type [of] glow. Obviously on stage and everything, it'll be crazier."