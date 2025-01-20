Why We're Worried About Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck's dating history includes relationships with fellow stars such as Ana de Armas, Jennifer Garner, and Gwyneth Paltrow. Although they haven't publicly shared the exact reasons behind their breakups, fans have got some hints along the way. Paltrow, for instance, praised Affleck during a 2015 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," but she also claimed the actor "was not in a good place in his life to have a girlfriend" when they dated in the late 1990s. Meanwhile, during a 2024 Apple Music 1 interview, Jennifer Lopez admitted that she and Affleck originally called it quits back in 2004 because they were not fully prepared for marriage and the work required to make it successful.

These revelations seemed consistent with Affleck's own confession that he usually doesn't even attempt to work on his relationships once issues start popping up. "If you don't deal with it right then, it just festers and stays there. So instead of saying, 'Look, don't do that, please don't act this way,' I go along with it until I just don't want to be in the relationship at all. Then I create some incident or do something or just don't call," he disclosed to Playboy magazine in 1999, adding, "But that hopefully is something I'm growing out of."

However, the "Good Will Hunting" star may not have been successful in shaking off this particular habit, which likely contributed to his divorce from Lopez. A source even posited to People that while she was eager to work on things rather than just giving up, Affleck "chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind."

