Scandalous Prince Harry Moments Everyone Forgets About

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has always had a bit of a reputation for enjoying himself — sometimes to excess. He's also shown several times, especially when he was younger, that he doesn't always make the best choices. While Harry has argued in the past that he feels the oppressive coverage by British tabloids encouraged him to act out and behave irresponsibly, it seems that an appreciation for hard liquor and a desire for attention and adoration also play a role in his high-profile shenanigans.

Harry has, of course, courted controversy and rumors even as a married adult — what with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex being American, them leaving the royal family and moving to the U.S., and him writing an explosive tell-all memoir filled with startling revelations. However, these more grown-up scandals don't hold a candle to the headline-grabbing escapades from Harry's youth. There were so many, in fact, that quite a few of them flew under the radar or were forgotten all together. Everyone remembers Harry's wildly offensive Halloween costume or his incredibly brief one-day stint in rehab as a teenager, but what about all the scandalous moments that prove just how much of a royal rule breaker (and actual rule breaker) Harry really was?

