5 Rumors That Prince Harry Couldn't Escape From

As one of the most famous redheads in the world, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is a regular in news headlines. Born into the British royal family in 1984, he steadily gained media attention as he went through his infamous bad boy era as a young man. As a royal, there is a protocol for how one should behave in public, and Harry seemed to always do the opposite, paving the way for rumors about his character. In 2005, Harry dressed up as a Nazi soldier for a costume party that was themed "natives and colonials," as he wrote in his memoir, "Spare." Given the magnitude of what the uniform signifies, his choice of a not-so-clever costume faced worldwide disapproval, prompting an apology from the royal. A few years prior, in 2002, Harry's father, then-prince Charles, took him to visit a rehabilitation center after finding out he was consistently using recreational drugs and consuming alcohol. And the laundry list of controversies continues.

The Duke of Sussex is aware of how the public perceived his behavior, and in 2015, when visiting a correction center in South Africa, he told young boys there that he wasn't a model character. "When I was at school I wanted to be the bad boy," he said, per The Times. In giving credit where it is due, the royal's behavior did a full 180 as he matured. Harry has involved himself in humanitarian efforts, often advocating for mental health preservation and supporting the less fortunate through various means (including the Archewell Foundation he founded with his wife, Meghan Markle). Harry is now a less problematic royal, yet rumors about his past and present life continue to swirl. Here are some the prince can't seem to escape from.

