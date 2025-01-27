What Jennifer Lopez Looks Like Rocking Her Natural Curls

Superstar Jennifer Lopez is known for her glamour. It's reflected in every aspect of her style: what she wears, how she does her makeup, and how she styles her hair. The singer and actress has experimented with all different hair types, from long lengths of straight, sleek looks to chic bob cuts. She's even been playful with bangs, cutting bold highlighted bangs to match her summer waves and even curtain bangs to frame her face. Now, she's currently embracing her natural hair and is proud to show her real curls to the world.

Advertisement

Lopez spoke fondly of her curly hair in "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," a documentary she released in 2024. The documentary gave viewers an authentic look at Lopez, and her natural loook was an important part of the story. In one scene, Lopez reflected on how her hair is connected to her background and upbringing. She said, "I like taking my hair out like this. It reminds me like, when I was 16 in the Bronx running up and down the block. Crazy little girl who used to be wild, no limits, all dreams."

The curly tresses have stayed with JLo from her earliest memories to her career highs and into her latest chapter of life. Even as an adult, Lopez has shared how embracing her natural hair has shaped her and given her confidence. She told People in 2020 that she feels most sexy "when my hair is curly and I'm a little bit tan."

Advertisement