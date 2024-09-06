Jennifer Lopez Lives A Really Lavish Life

Jennifer Lopez is known for her good looks. Although beauty isn't everything, it probably feels good to be recognized for it, especially considering how much the singer spends on her appearance. As for her face, Jennifer Lopez's skincare routine is made of her own line, the products of which can cost as much as $79. For her body, Lopez stays in shape by working with personal trainer Dodd Romero and following the Tracy Anderson Method. Lopez likely pays a pretty penny to work with trainers herself, but those who want a taste of what the singer is doing to stay fit can take Anderson's classes online for as little as $90 per month.

Not everything Lopez does to look and feel her best is expensive, though. She also swears by positive affirmations. "I try to do a lot of affirmations for good health and positive thinking to just get my mind and my spirit in the right place so I can face whatever it is that I need to face," Lopez said in an interview with Elle. "I remind myself how lucky I am, how fortunate I am to have my children, for all of us to be healthy and to have the life that I have. And to be able to do what I love. And then I try to just go from there."