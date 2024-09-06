Jennifer Lopez Lives A Really Lavish Life
Her love might not cost a thing, but her lifestyle certainly costs a lot. Jennifer Lopez grew up in the Bronx and had a modest upbringing. But she knew from the beginning that she was destined for more. The New York icon had her sights set on fame at a young age, and after her breakout role in the biopic "Selena," Lopez became a sensation in both music and film, releasing hits like "Let's Get Loud" and "If You Had My Love" and starring in films like "The Wedding Planner" and "Maid in Manhattan" early in her career.
All of this success set up J.Lo for a glamorous life, one of private planes and mansions, designer shoes, and luxury vehicles. Not every aspect of Lopez's life has been easy, but with an estimated net worth of $400 million, she's certainly managed to find monetary success. Take a look inside Jennifer Lopez's lavish life.
Jennifer Lopez owns multiple million dollar properties
If Jennifer Lopez were to only work with one real estate agent throughout her entire career, that person would live a lavish life, too. The star's portfolio is dazzling even by celebrity standards. She either owns or has owned properties in every corner of the United States, keeping a major footprint in her home state of New York and in California. One of Lopez's gorgeous properties is a Manhattan penthouse. Though not too far from where she grew up in the Bronx, it's worlds away in terms of price. Lopez has tried to sell the home a couple of times, with its most recent asking price sitting at $25 million. The New York native also owns a luxurious home in the Hamptons, which she purchased back in 2013 for $10 million.
Lopez also owns some investment properties, but what might be most impressive are the homes she's purchased and later sold. One is a mansion in Bel Air that Lopez originally purchased for $28 million and then sold for $34 million after marrying Ben Affleck. Another is a condo on Park Avenue in Manhattan that Lopez purchased with former fiance Alex Rodriguez, with whom Jennifer Lopez lived an insanely glamorous life, for $15.3 million, which they later sold for $17.5 million. No matter where Lopez is staying, it's sure to be a stunning property.
She goes on glamorous vacations
Jennifer Lopez has traveled the world. Between world tours for her music and filming on location, the star has scoured South America, Europe, Asia, and, of course, the United States. Admittedly, Lopez doesn't love to take vacations, but she does hold a special place in her heart for Italy, a country she's returned to many times. "When I finally went to spend a couple of summers in a row in the south of Italy, I really, really loved it. I was like, 'Oh my God, is this what I've been missing my whole life?'" she said to Travel + Leisure.
Lopez may not vacation often, but when she does, she forks over whatever it takes to enjoy herself. While in Positano in 2024, Lopez was spotted spending time at the pristine La Gavitella beach club, and she chartered a luxury boat for herself and some friends. No word on the exact prices of her activities, but they were definitely not cheap. But the price probably isn't what's important to Lopez. "I just love being on the water," she said. "I think it's because I'm always inside at the studios and sets, recording sessions inside, that being outside is like a luxury for me."
Jennifer Lopez flies on private jets
When Jennifer Lopez travels, she does so in style. The actor is often seen boarding private jets, whether through her own social media or another's. And there's no way to make a trip on a private jet economical. It's expensive no matter what. While the hourly rates vary wildly depending on the size of the aircraft chartered and the destination, even the low-end rates are hefty, ranging on average anywhere from $3,500 to $18,000 per hour. Lopez might not be shelling out the funds for every flight, though. For example, Lopez rode on a private jet when returning from vacation after she got engaged to Alex Rodriguez. Her then-fiance had arranged for the interior of the jet to be replete with decorations and refreshments, indicating that he was likely the one footing the bill.
Lopez doesn't always travel in total opulence, though. In 2024, the star was seen flying economy aboard an Air France plane, for which tickets start at an estimated $136. Lopez, however, did reportedly pay for an additional seat so she could set her Louis Vuitton bag next to her, and her bodyguard accompanied her. Assuming she paid for his seat, too, the trip wasn't quite as cheap as it could've been.
She owns a collection of Birkin bags
There are few more obvious signs of obscene wealth than a Birkin bag. The iconic Hermès accessory is infamously difficult to obtain, and those who are lucky enough to be offered one have to be prepared to spend thousands of dollars on one handbag. Prices typically hover around $12,000, but some customers have spent as much as $2 million on their Birkins. Jennifer Lopez has quite a collection of Birkins, with one of them being worth $500,000 alone. As for her entire collection? "If J.Lo were to decide to sell her bags through a special auction at a major auction house, I would guesstimate that you'd be looking at something in the area of several million dollars — minimum," Michael Tonello, author of "Bringing Home the Birkin," told the New York Post.
And Lopez has had to work hard to get these bags. As noted, even buying one Birkin is difficult, but especially the particular models that Lopez owns. "Acquiring any of these bags today at an Hermès store is quite complicated. Not one of these bags would be out on the selling floor for you to purchase. These are all 'back room' bags, only available at the discretion of the sales associate or store manager," Tonello said.
Jennifer Lopez has been given six different engagement rings
The complete timeline of Jennifer Lopez's relationships is rather long, but it has come with certain perks. The star has been engaged a whopping six times (though not to six different men), and each of her engagement rings seems to be even more spectacular than the last. And with the estimated costs of even just some of her diamonds, Lopez has acquired more worth in engagement rings than most people earn in their lifetime. One of Lopez's first engagement rings was from Ben Affleck in 2002. While the duo never made it down the aisle the first time around, Lopez did get to wear a six-carat radiant cut diamond from Harry Winston during their engagement. The bauble reportedly cost anywhere from $1.2 to $2.5 million.
The next engagement ring Lopez received was from her ex-husband Marc Anthony, with whom she shares two children. That diamond was a radiant cut, too, but this time weighing over eight carats and costing an estimated $4 million. After her divorce, Lopez got engaged to Alex Rodriguez with a diamond weighing anywhere from 15 to 20 carats and worth anywhere from $1 to $5 million. And although Lopez's most recent engagement ring, her second from Ben Affleck, set her back to the eight-carat range, it was likely the most expensive, with an estimated price tag of at least $5 million.
She wears designer clothes
Jennifer Lopez is a fashion icon. And that's not even an opinion — the star received the Fashion Icon Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2019 (other notable recipients of the award include Beyoncé, Rihanna, Zendaya, and Naomi Campbell). While a person doesn't need to have money to have style, money certainly helps, and only those who have access to pricey designer clothes have received this award. Lopez, in particular, wears designer clothes quite often, even when she's off duty. But perhaps her most iconic designer looks have come from when she was "on," like the Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards, which literally led to the creation of Google Images. What Lopez paid for the dress is unknown, but replicas were available in 2019 for a reported $12,290.
As if purchasing the clothes she wears weren't expensive enough, Lopez also pays stylists to help curate her looks. The star works with celebrity stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, a duo who've worked with the likes of Rihanna, Kanye West, Heidi Klum, and Gwen Stefani. Whatever they cost must be worth it to Lopez, especially as she has fans in them. "This is why we love J Lo; she's an actress, and a musician, and a businesswoman — we really can have fun with such a variety of looks. One day we are pulling for a music video, and the next week, we could be pulling for the Oscars," Zangardi said to British Vogue of Lopez.
Jennifer Lopez spent millions filming her own documentary
Jennifer Lopez took a huge financial risk in 2024 — she released a documentary that she self-funded. The doc, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," followed Lopez as she filmed "This Is Me... Now," a visual companion to her album of the same name, and it cost $20 million to produce. Once again, Lopez paid for this herself (and it originally was going to cost $30 million, but Lopez cut the costs after deciding to foot the bill herself). While it certainly was a risk considering the amount of money Lopez spent, what's more remarkable is that she had the money available. And it paid off, at least critically. Both the documentary and the visual companion were met with acclaim.
The documentary featured Lopez's then-husband Ben Affleck, and he succinctly put why it was so meaningful to Lopez, even with the exorbitant cost. "It's the first time she's done something as an artistic form of expression that was purely for the sake of what she had to express. It was about bringing out things that she felt inside that she just wanted to say," Affleck said in the documentary, as reported by Yahoo.
She spends a fortune to look good
Jennifer Lopez is known for her good looks. Although beauty isn't everything, it probably feels good to be recognized for it, especially considering how much the singer spends on her appearance. As for her face, Jennifer Lopez's skincare routine is made of her own line, the products of which can cost as much as $79. For her body, Lopez stays in shape by working with personal trainer Dodd Romero and following the Tracy Anderson Method. Lopez likely pays a pretty penny to work with trainers herself, but those who want a taste of what the singer is doing to stay fit can take Anderson's classes online for as little as $90 per month.
Not everything Lopez does to look and feel her best is expensive, though. She also swears by positive affirmations. "I try to do a lot of affirmations for good health and positive thinking to just get my mind and my spirit in the right place so I can face whatever it is that I need to face," Lopez said in an interview with Elle. "I remind myself how lucky I am, how fortunate I am to have my children, for all of us to be healthy and to have the life that I have. And to be able to do what I love. And then I try to just go from there."
Jennifer Lopez has quite the car collection
Jennifer Lopez is one of those celebrities who has nice things even if she doesn't use them herself. Take her car collection, for instance. The star went 25 years without getting behind the wheel herself, but she still has a fleet of some of the most expensive vehicles on the market. In 2019, for her 50th birthday, Lopez received a Porsche, which reportedly cost $140,000, from her then-fiance Alex Rodriguez, and upon receiving it, she said, "I've never had a car like this. I've never driven a car, period." as shown in a video she shared called "A Day in My Life | My Birthday." Lopez broke her no-driving streak by taking her birthday gift for a spin.
But it seems that Lopez is destined to live the life of a passenger princess. Fast forward to 2024 and the star was spotted in the Hamptons being driven around by her manager in a vintage convertible Mercedes-Benz. That same summer she was seen getting in and out of her iconic copper Jeep Wrangler, again sitting in the passenger seat. Other cars that round out Lopez's collection include a few Rolls Royces, a Bentley, a Cadillac Escalade, and a Fiat 500.
She's had to shell out big bucks for past divorces
Engagement rings are nice, but after some of Jennifer Lopez's relationships that resulted in rings dissolved, she had to fork over some cash in the divorce settlements. After J.Lo's marriage to her first husband, Ojani Noa, ended in 1998 after 11 months, and the star reportedly paid Noa $50,000 in the settlement, which would be nearly $100,000 today. J.Lo's marriage to her second husband, Cris Judd, only lasted eight months and was finalized in 2003. Lopez was reportedly ordered to pay Judd $13 million in the divorce, which would be about $22 million today. Though unfortunate that Lopez has had to pay so much money in her divorces, it is a signal that she's got enough money to make those payments.
The details of Lopez's third divorce settlement were not made public, aside from her custody agreement with Marc Anthony, and she didn't sign a prenuptial agreement ahead of her marriage to Ben Affleck, so it's unclear how she fared financially at the end of those relationships. But who's to say that Lopez won't find herself another rich husband? She's got a great track record, and she's always said that she believes in marriage. "You know, I've always believed in that institution. I believe in it, but it is difficult," Lopez said to People about getting married. I've had my challenges, but at the same time, I believe in love, and I think that is the main thing."
Jennifer Lopez goes all out for birthdays
When it comes to celebrations, no one does it quite like Jennifer Lopez. The star knows how to throw a party, and whether it's someone else's birthday or her own that she's celebrating, it's a lavish affair. In 2024, for Lopez's 55th birthday, the star gathered with her friends and family at her home in the Hamptons for a stunning "Bridgerton"-themed party. The decor featured a horse-drawn carriage, bouquets and bouquets of flowers, and a throne, and all the guests and staff were dressed like the characters in the popular Netflix series. The guest of honor even made a wardrobe change. "Dearest Gentle Reader... And a splendid evening was had by all," Lopez captioned her Instagram post showing footage from the night. Earlier that year, Lopez forked over some cash to take her children, Max and Emme Muñiz, on a trip to Japan to celebrate their 16th birthday.
Lopez doesn't just celebrate milestone birthdays in style. For her 52nd birthday, the actor spent the day on a yacht in a gorgeous body of water, and for her 54th birthday, she celebrated with a pool party thrown by her then-husband Ben Affleck. "I'm extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life's journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with," the star reflected in her newsletter, as reported by Hola!