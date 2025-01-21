How One Tree Hill Star Barbara Alyn Woods Sparked Dating Rumors With A Golden Bachelorette Contestant

Mark Anderson may not have gotten a rose from Joan Vassos, but his journey to finding love again certainly isn't over. The former "Golden Bachelorette" contestant and father to Kelsey Anderson, contestant on the last season of "The Bachelor" and Joey Grazedei's fiancée, was pictured cozying up to "One Tree Hill" alum Barbara Alyn Woods.

Advertisement

The pair showed their Halloween spirit by dressing up as Cinderella and Prince Charming, and Woods took care of the supposed 'hard launch.' She posted a selfie to Instagram, taken by her daughter, Natalie, who was dressed as Grogu. She paired the post with the caption, "When Cinderella and Prince Charming have a baby ... " This was an unlikely duo, but sometimes life is a fairytale, and his daughter agrees. Kelsey commented on the photo in support, "So cute."

Anderson won the hearts of viewers with the heartbreaking story of losing his wife to cancer in 2018 but was ultimately sent home by Vassos after week 5 of "The Golden Bachelorette."