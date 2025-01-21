How One Tree Hill Star Barbara Alyn Woods Sparked Dating Rumors With A Golden Bachelorette Contestant
Mark Anderson may not have gotten a rose from Joan Vassos, but his journey to finding love again certainly isn't over. The former "Golden Bachelorette" contestant and father to Kelsey Anderson, contestant on the last season of "The Bachelor" and Joey Grazedei's fiancée, was pictured cozying up to "One Tree Hill" alum Barbara Alyn Woods.
The pair showed their Halloween spirit by dressing up as Cinderella and Prince Charming, and Woods took care of the supposed 'hard launch.' She posted a selfie to Instagram, taken by her daughter, Natalie, who was dressed as Grogu. She paired the post with the caption, "When Cinderella and Prince Charming have a baby ... " This was an unlikely duo, but sometimes life is a fairytale, and his daughter agrees. Kelsey commented on the photo in support, "So cute."
Anderson won the hearts of viewers with the heartbreaking story of losing his wife to cancer in 2018 but was ultimately sent home by Vassos after week 5 of "The Golden Bachelorette."
Barbara Alyn Woods and Mark Anderson are still going strong
Barbara Alyn Woods stepped into her glass slipper during Halloween 2024, but she made sure to bring her Prince Charming into the New Year too.
Since the October festivities have come and gone, Anderson and Woods have been dropping subtle hints that they are still together. In November, Anderson's future son-in-law brought home the Mirrorball trophy when he won Season 33 of "Dancing With the Stars" with his partner, Jenna Johnson. To mark the momentous win, Woods shared her excitement on her Instagram story with a video of her family whooping and hollering. "CONGRATS @joeygraziadei," the actress wrote, followed by a string of celebratory emojis. She also tagged her three children; Natalyn, Emily, and Alvia; along with Kelsey Anderson.
The actress and "Golden Bachelorette" alum took a big step in their relationship when they spent Christmas together in 2024, with all of their children. Woods made several Instagram posts to commemorate the week; from holiday games to matching PJs to competitive sports; it seems like the families are getting along rather merrily!