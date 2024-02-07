Rumors And Spoilers About Joey Graziadei's Bachelor Season

This article contains spoilers for "The Bachelor" Season 28.

Attention all "The Bachelor" fans: If you're like us and can simply not wait for the next episode to roll around, you're in luck. Bachelor Nation spoiler king Reality Steve has, once again, spoken with his top-secret sources and released a list of spoilers for the newest season. That means that you no longer need to wait until the next episode to see which women were sent home and which get to spend more time in the Bachelor Mansion.

The most important question you may be wondering, however, is whether or not the latest Bachelor has popped the big question. While Season 28 star Joey Graziadei's engagement may be under wraps for the rest of the world watching, Reality Steve also has the scoop on who the Bachelor has asked to accept the final rose and whether or not the leading man is noff the market.

Even if you haven't had the chance to tune in to watch the latest happenings in Bachelor Nation, we've got you covered. From Graziadei's first interaction with this lucky lady to the moment he asked her to be his wife, read on for a breakdown of major spoilers and rumors from the entire season. Needless to say, there's a lot of Season 28 dirt ahead, so proceed accordingly.