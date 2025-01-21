Whatever Happened To Brett Butler

Following the cancellation of "Grace Under Fire," Brett Butler moved far away from Hollywood to Rome, Georgia. She didn't abandon acting entirely in the immediate years after. However, she was selective of her roles, which included a guest appearance in 2005 on the hit sitcom "My Name is Earl" and that same year she starred in the film "Mrs. Harris." Years later, in 2011, she appeared on "The Rosie Show" where she discussed her struggles with addiction and confirmed that she'd been sober since 1998. That same year, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Butler said that things had gotten so financially difficult for her that she'd spent time in a homeless shelter. However, years later, in a 2021 profile with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress said she had been paid to fabricate the story, denying that she'd ever been homeless.

Despite her setbacks, Butler continued working steadily, with several high-profile television credits. Her longest-running television role was as the recurring character Brett on the Charlie Sheen-led FX series "Anger Management," a role that was offered to her by Sheen. Having gone through his own high-profile troubles, Sheen acknowledged that he saw a bit of himself in Butler and her struggles. She also appeared in critically and commercially successful series, such as "How to Get Away With Murder," "The Walking Dead," and "The Morning Show." However, as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Hollywood productions, Butler fell on hard times again, resulting in a GoFundMe account created on her behalf by a friend.



If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).