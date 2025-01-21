All About Benjamin Bratt's Relationship History & Current Wife, Talisa Soto
While he might not be a household name in some circles, many film and television fans may be familiar with actor Benjamin Bratt for his roles in notable projects like "Law & Order," and his voice work in animated hits like "Coco" and "Despicable Me 2." Among those in the know, some may be interested in his life behind the scenes and, more specifically, about the actor's romantic escapades.
Before Bratt was married to his current wife, Talisa Soto, he was notably in a high-profile relationship with "Pretty Woman" star Julia Roberts. Bratt and Roberts were together from 1998 to 2001, while the former was involved in projects like "Miss Congeniality" and "Traffic," and the latter starred in "Notting Hill," "Runaway Bride," and "Erin Brockovich." However, their relationship came to an end after three years. Roberts clarified to David Letterman that their romance ended on a positive note, contrary to what some people wanted to believe. "It's come to a kind and tenderhearted end, and my only regret is that it seems that, in some odd form, though not surprising, the media can't accept that it's tenderhearted and kind," she said on "The Late Show."
Benjamin Bratt is happily married
While some fans of either Benjamin Bratt or Julia Roberts might have been disappointed to see their relationship come to an end almost 24 years ago, others may be pleased to know that both found new loves. In Bratt's case, his heart was stolen by former Bond girl Talisa Soto Bratt, who appeared in "Licence to Kill" alongside Timothy Dalton in 1989. Bratt and Soto met during an audition in the early 1990s and they began dating in 2002, the same year they got married. Marrying Soto was an eye opening experience for Bratt. "What I discovered in the aftermath of marrying Talisa was that the best part of my life began," he told Glamour in May 2024. "You share all the most important things with your partner."
In their nearly 23 years together, Bratt and Soto raised two kids: A daughter, born in 2002, and a son who was born in 2005. Between his marriage and fatherhood, Bratt said his relationship with Soto allowed him to realize his true priorities. "Falling in love with Talisa cemented what I've instinctually always known: Above being an artist, even above defining myself as an actor, I see myself as a husband and a father first," he told Esquire in 2022. Such a feeling still rang true as of 2024 per Bratt, who described Soto as his "forever date" in a May 2024 post.