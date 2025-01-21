All About Benjamin Bratt's Relationship History & Current Wife, Talisa Soto

While he might not be a household name in some circles, many film and television fans may be familiar with actor Benjamin Bratt for his roles in notable projects like "Law & Order," and his voice work in animated hits like "Coco" and "Despicable Me 2." Among those in the know, some may be interested in his life behind the scenes and, more specifically, about the actor's romantic escapades.

Before Bratt was married to his current wife, Talisa Soto, he was notably in a high-profile relationship with "Pretty Woman" star Julia Roberts. Bratt and Roberts were together from 1998 to 2001, while the former was involved in projects like "Miss Congeniality" and "Traffic," and the latter starred in "Notting Hill," "Runaway Bride," and "Erin Brockovich." However, their relationship came to an end after three years. Roberts clarified to David Letterman that their romance ended on a positive note, contrary to what some people wanted to believe. "It's come to a kind and tenderhearted end, and my only regret is that it seems that, in some odd form, though not surprising, the media can't accept that it's tenderhearted and kind," she said on "The Late Show."

