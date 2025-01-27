Everything We Know About HGTV Star Jasmine Roth's Daughters, Hazel Lynn And Darla Rose
HGTV stars open their families up to the general public with fans investing in every aspect of their home life. And Jasmine Roth, host of "Hidden Potential" and "HELP! I Wrecked My House," has two daughters, Hazel Lynn and Darla Rose, who have been thrust into the spotlight.
According to People, Roth met her husband, Brett Roth in college. The couple got married in 2013 and welcomed Hazel Lynn on April 21, 2020, followed by Darla Rose on September 7, 2024. "I feel confident and happy with our decision to wait," she stated, regarding the decision to hold off on starting their family.
Hazel was born during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic which affected Roth's experience. "It's a scary time to bring a child into the world when it feels like up is down and down is up, but as soon as we saw her precious face all the fear and anxiety melted away." While Darla may not have been born during the height of a pandemic, her story had its own challenging beginnings as Roth struggled with infertility. Unfortunately, the risk didn't end there since Darla was born prematurely.
Building a family in the spotlight
With Jasmine Roth's many fans, her daughter Darla's birth story received a lot of attention. In an Instagram post, she announced Darla's dramatic entrance into the world. "She interrupted mine and [Brett's] 11 year wedding anniversary dinner and was almost birthed on the side of the highway as we tried to make our way to the hospital," she shared. While thrilled about her baby sister's birth, Hazel Lynn was not shy in expressing her distaste over her name. "Well, I'll be calling her Melody," the sassy big sister said in an Instagram video.
Hazel's birth story was less chaotic, but she still endured some worrying issues, later. Jasmine Roth posted about her parenting insecurities on her website, revealing that Hazel was once required to wear a helmet for 6 to 9 weeks — and 23 hours a day — leaving only one hour to live helmet-free.
As a star focused on custom homes, fans could only imagine how the Roth family nurseries and rooms might be whimsically decorated for the girls to enjoy. While peeks into these spaces have been made available to the public, it seems that for these kids, being raised in the spotlight is just a normal part of the day.