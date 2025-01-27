Everything We Know About HGTV Star Jasmine Roth's Daughters, Hazel Lynn And Darla Rose

HGTV stars open their families up to the general public with fans investing in every aspect of their home life. And Jasmine Roth, host of "Hidden Potential" and "HELP! I Wrecked My House," has two daughters, Hazel Lynn and Darla Rose, who have been thrust into the spotlight.

According to People, Roth met her husband, Brett Roth in college. The couple got married in 2013 and welcomed Hazel Lynn on April 21, 2020, followed by Darla Rose on September 7, 2024. "I feel confident and happy with our decision to wait," she stated, regarding the decision to hold off on starting their family.

Hazel was born during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic which affected Roth's experience. "It's a scary time to bring a child into the world when it feels like up is down and down is up, but as soon as we saw her precious face all the fear and anxiety melted away." While Darla may not have been born during the height of a pandemic, her story had its own challenging beginnings as Roth struggled with infertility. Unfortunately, the risk didn't end there since Darla was born prematurely.

