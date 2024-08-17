Tragic Details About HGTV's Jasmine Roth

HGTV's Jasmine Roth has garnered a reputation for being down-to-earth and genuine, with the reality host balancing her upbeat attitude with moments of online vulnerability. In addition to discussing some of the obstacles she has faced as a mother, the designer is one of the HGTV stars who have opened up about their health issues. Even when being transparent about the more difficult aspects of her life, Roth often leaves her followers with a hopeful message and positive perspective, an outlook that has taken some practice.

"This is going to sound cheesy, but I do practice gratitude," Roth revealed on the "Girls Night" podcast. "The minute I flip things on its end like that, it really helps me through a tough time. It gives me that perspective to kind of say, 'Okay, well, what's next?' Like, how can I take the opportunities I've been given? How can I take this privilege I have? How can I take whatever it is that seems really sad and, you know, maybe not how I planned and use this and grow?"

The Virginia native debuted on HGTV in 2017, striking viewers of "Hidden Potential" with her practical approach to design and renovation. She also gained notoriety for competing on the first season of "Rock the Block," with Roth opening up about the hardest part of filming the competition show. From there, she went on to headline the series "Help! I Wrecked My House," tackling DIY projects gone wrong. All the while, she's maintained her positive attitude.

