Inside Lawyer Leslie Abramson's Relationship With Erik Menendez & Where She Is Now

Defense attorney Leslie Abramson entered the national spotlight in the 1990s, when she was tapped to represent Erik Menendez, who — alongside brother Lyle Menendez — was charged in the 1989 murder of his parents, José and Kitty Menendez. Abramson built her defense around the assertion that the brothers acted in self-defense, with Lyle and Erik claiming to have endured years of physical and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents — primarily, their father.

Abramson reportedly became close to Erik and his brother over the course of the legal proceedings. "The boys are adorable," she told Vanity Fair in 1990, adding, "They're like two foundlings. You want to take them home with you. ... They're among the very best clients I've ever had." Abramson only doubled down on her stance as things progressed. "These are not murderers. These are troubled kids in a very difficult and grotesque home environment, and they cracked," she told The Washington Post in 1996, claiming the brothers did not even remotely resemble some of the other murder suspects she'd represented in her decades-long career.

Nevertheless, the jury wasn't convinced. Lyle and Erik were found guilty and sentenced to life without parole in 1996. It was during this stage of the trial that the brothers tried to distance themselves from Abramson, appealing for a mistrial on the grounds that she had not represented them effectively. Abramson was also accused of misconduct in her handling of the case, though was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing.

