Meet HGTV Star Mina Starsiak Hawk's Two Adorable Kids: Jack And Charlotte

Besides starring on "HGTV's Good Bones," Mina Starsiak Hawk is the host of the podcast "Mina AF" as well as the author of "Built Together." Aimed at a child audience, the timing of Mina's book was perfect, since it was published after her kids, Jack and Charlotte Hawk, were born. The TV star and her husband, Steve Hawk, announced Jack's birth in an August 9, 2018 Instagram post. From then on, Jack's been prominently featured on Mina's social media. In May 2019, when Jack was about nine months old, she celebrated his laidback personality, writing, "I've been waiting for the other shoe to drop ... But he's STILL the MOST happy, sweet, chill baby."

Mina was eager to have a second child. A month before Jack arrived, she showed off a double stroller as evidence of her future plans. Tragically, Mina experienced fertility problems the second time around. Happily, despite some daunting odds, Mina was able to get pregnant, and Charlotte Hawk (nicknamed Charlie or Chuck) was born on September 16, 2020. Jack was excited to become a big brother. He beamed at the camera when Mina handed him his new sibling and sweetly kissed her.

Like many kids, Jack also has a mischievous side, as evidenced by Mina's July 2021 Instagram post: "We caught Jack blasting Charlie in the face with the hose." While Jack thought his antics were hilarious, Mina reminded him, "Charlie is quickly approaching outgrowing him and she is going to kick his skinny little booty."

