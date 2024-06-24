Tragic Details Of HGTV's Good Bones Star Mina Hawk

Mina Starsiak Hawk's childhood was far from ideal. The reality star has described the severe neglect she allegedly suffered at the hands of her parents. During an episode of her "Mina AF" podcast, Hawk opened up about her childhood trauma. She revealed that she was left to her own devices as a kid, frequently exploring the sketchy neighborhood in which her family lived without parental supervision. For instance, she recalled going on so-called adventures with her siblings and the family's eight dogs, unwittingly stealing from people who were unhoused. "As a kid, I had so many fun adventures," she said. "Looking back as an adult, I'm like, 'What the f*** was I doing and where were my parents?'"

Moreover, her parents put Hawk and her siblings at risk of harming themselves. "We would play hide and seek in the backyard," she recalled, "and there was this outhouse with like a broken down boat and, like, you know, shattered windows and we would have trash can fires in the middle [of the] trashcan." Hawk still has a scar on her wrist from touching a metal trashcan when she was around 7 years old.

As she gets older, she has been able to reflect on these experiences, which taught her about dysfunctional family dynamics. Accordingly, she said that her trauma has ultimately helped her become a better parent to her own kids.