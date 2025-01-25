Tragic Details About Fox Sports' Joy Taylor

While Joy Taylor is an open book about some things, she has not commented on the allegations in the lawsuit. But her 2023 interview with "I Am Athlete" (via Marca) has since resurfaced. "You have to constantly reaffirm that you're good enough ... that you belong there. And always prove it," she explains, on saying yes to every professional prospect in a male-dominated profession. "You've got to do twice the work for half the opportunity. I couldn't say no."

Because of the ongoing lawsuit, Taylor has taken major heat from internet trolls on her social media accounts, as reported by International Business Times. One comment stated "No wonder u been on every show in Fox" while another compared her to disgraced rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. Tragically, those were just the tip of the iceberg. Taylor has found herself intertwined with controversy, but despite her return to the small screen in January 2025 for an episode of "Speak," it appears the backlash over the allegations in the lawsuit continue to plague the Fox host in the comments section.

