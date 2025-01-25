The Real-Life Partners Of The Grown-Up Guys From Laguna Beach

During his time on "Laguna Beach," Stephen Colletti was a central figure in a love triangle between Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari, though they have all since squashed any bad blood. Now, Stephen Colletti is engaged to Alex Weaver, a host and reporter for NASCAR. The proposal came during a romantic vacation in Rome in November 2023, two years after the couple's first date. While Weaver admits that she and Colletti had talked about their future together, she was surprised when he proposed the day that he did. The couple shared their happy news on Instagram, where they were quickly congratulated by family and friends, including Colletti's former Laguna Beach co-star, Jason Wahler.

Little is known about how and when Colletti's relationship with Weaver began, as the two remained relatively private during the early stages of their relationship. It wasn't until August 2022 that Colletti hinted at his relationship with Weaver with an Instagram post of the two on a boat. The same month, Weaver offered a small glimpse into their relationship by sharing a selfie of the two, with a heart emoji, on Instagram. The couple has not shared details publicly about when the wedding might be, though Colletti did say he would be happy to invite former castmates from "Laguna Beach" if they decided to host a large event.