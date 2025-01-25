The Real-Life Partners Of The Grown-Up Guys From Laguna Beach
When the hit MTV series "Laguna Beach" debuted in September 2004, it was marketed as "the real Orange County" –an intentional comparison to the then very popular FOX teen drama "The O.C." The reality show following the lives of students at Laguna Beach High School certainly delivered all the soapy, romantic drama one would expect of a teen show. Despite lasting only three seasons, the series helped launch the careers of a few of its main stars. In particular, Stephen Colletti, who was one of the breakout stars of the first season, pursued an acting career in the years after leaving the show, eventually landing a spot on the cast of "One Tree Hill."
Professional successes aside, many of the guys have gotten married and had children. Even some of the supposed bad boys have settled down into a family-focused lifestyle, such as Jason Wahler, who went through years of emotional upheaval after the success of the show.
Stephen Colletti is engaged to NASCAR reporter Alex Weaver
During his time on "Laguna Beach," Stephen Colletti was a central figure in a love triangle between Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari, though they have all since squashed any bad blood. Now, Stephen Colletti is engaged to Alex Weaver, a host and reporter for NASCAR. The proposal came during a romantic vacation in Rome in November 2023, two years after the couple's first date. While Weaver admits that she and Colletti had talked about their future together, she was surprised when he proposed the day that he did. The couple shared their happy news on Instagram, where they were quickly congratulated by family and friends, including Colletti's former Laguna Beach co-star, Jason Wahler.
Little is known about how and when Colletti's relationship with Weaver began, as the two remained relatively private during the early stages of their relationship. It wasn't until August 2022 that Colletti hinted at his relationship with Weaver with an Instagram post of the two on a boat. The same month, Weaver offered a small glimpse into their relationship by sharing a selfie of the two, with a heart emoji, on Instagram. The couple has not shared details publicly about when the wedding might be, though Colletti did say he would be happy to invite former castmates from "Laguna Beach" if they decided to host a large event.
Jason Wahler is sober and a happily married father of two
One of the most controversial figures from the series, Jason Wahler was most known for his relationship with co-star Lauren Conrad and his struggles with addiction. Wahler joined Laguna Beach in Season 2 but did not begin dating Conrad until later, with much of the couple's relationship playing out on the show's popular spinoff, "The Hills." Their year-long relationship was fraught with controversy, including when Conrad skipped a work trip to be with him, and she became dubbed "the girl who didn't go to Paris."
Wahler would later admit that his struggles with addiction and mental health issues started before joining "Laguna Beach," but doing so exacerbated the issue. He was arrested numerous times and was regularly in and out of rehab. Wahler has since turned his life around. He works as a mental health and substance abuse advocate and has been married to his wife Ashley Wahler since October 2013. The couple share two children together, Delilah Ray and Wyatt Ragle, and are expecting a baby boy in Spring 2025. They live in Nashville, Tennessee, where Ashley works as a hairstylist. Together, they have a YouTube web series where they discuss addiction, recovery, mental health, and faith.
Talan Torriero lives with his wife in Nebraska
Talan Torriero was part of the original cast of "Laguna Beach" but did not take center stage until the show's second season when he expressed romantic interest in both Kristin Cavallari and newcomer Taylor Cole. Like much of the cast, Torriero pursued an acting career in the following years, with roles in movies like "American High School" and "Fat Kid Rules the World." His Hollywood career even included a brief, high-profile engagement to socialite Kimberly Stewart, who is the daughter of rock legend Rod Stewart. Torriero was only 19 years old at the time, and the engagement, which took place in November 2005, lasted about a week.
He met the woman that would become his wife, Danielle, a couple of years later at a sports bar in Los Angeles. Eventually, Torriero moved on from Hollywood, transitioning to the business world, where he has pursued entrepreneurial ventures and a career in marketing. Torriero married Danielle in 2014, and they have three children together — Hudson Isabella, Bronson Leonardo, and Anderson Tito. The couple now resides in Omaha, Nebraska, Danielle's home state.
Dieter Schmitz works in hospitality and is a married father of two
Unlike many of his fellow cast members, Dieter Schmitz did not pursue a career in entertainment following his stint on "Laguna Beach," choosing instead a path in the hotel and hospitality industry. However, despite moving on from the entertainment world, Schmitz has maintained relationships with many of his former co-stars.
When he married Isabell Hiebl in 2016 in Monterey, California, some of the cast of "Laguna Beach" were there. Stephen Colletti, Trey Phillips, and Loren Polster were groomsmen, and Lauren Conrad was also in attendance. Schmitz also regularly shares posts on Instagram of him hanging out with his former co-stars.
Schmitz is currently the general manager of the luxury hotel Sofitel New York. The couple are parents to two children — Nico Josef and Leni Christine. In a 2018 Instagram post announcing the birth of Nico, Schmitz wrote his hopes for him: "May you make the world a better place and have a tremendously healthy and fulfilling life." Almost five years later, in 2023, he announced the birth of his daughter Leni on Instagram, wishing her "a life of positivity, joy, and adventures."
Cameron Brinkman is pursuing an acting career
Cameron Brinkman joined Laguna Beach in its third and final season after the show's original cast had all moved on. Dubbed the ladies' man of season three, Brinkman has since pursued a career as a professional actor. His most notable film credits include the 2016 short film "Drive By" and 2023's "All of It Happened on a Thursday." He also has numerous uncredited appearances in various hit films and television shows, such as "Shameless" and "La La Land."
In 2024, Brinkman appeared on the "Millennial TeaV" podcast to discuss his experience on "Laguna Beach" and his acting career. He revealed that he was hesitant to join the show due to concerns over being misrepresented, which he confirmed did happen. In particular, he noted that some of the romantic dramas were driven by producers. Little is known about Brinkman's personal life. However, according to US Weekly, he does have a baby girl named Sage, who was born in 2020. It is unclear if he is still in a relationship with his partner at the time, Kristen Andrew.