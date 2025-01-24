Meet Zoe Saldaña's Three Kids: Cy, Bowie And Zen

Zoe Saldaña and her husband, Marco Perego Saldaña, have taken an interesting approach to parenting their three boys. The "Emilia Pérez" star and Marco welcomed their first children, twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, in 2014 and their youngest, Zen Anton Hilario, in 2016. During a 2018 chat with Us Weekly, Zoe shared that they didn't want their sons to grow up thinking that traditional gender roles were set in stone. So, they endeavored to raise them in a "gender neutral environment" where they got to witness their mother doing stereotypically masculine things like fixing broken household appliances and their father taking on more traditionally feminine household chores. Likewise, while speaking to People in 2023, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star elaborated that she wanted her boys to "honor themselves, their femininity, [and] to celebrate their feminine self as well."

Additionally, she and her hubby were actively "teaching our little boys to honor women and to celebrate women." If all of that wasn't impressive enough already, Zoe also wanted to raise Cy, Bowie, and Zen to be in touch with their emotions too. Unsurprisingly, then, in a 2019 Us Weekly interview, the actor, who once starred in a "Law & Order: SVU" episode, confirmed that she had a completely open and honest relationship with her sons and never hesitated to tell them if she wasn't feeling up for playtime. This line of communication notably went both ways because her three boys weren't afraid to tell her if they felt she was being overly strict either. And Zoe appreciated these little nudges because they helped her reframe the age-old perspective of motherhood that had been so heavily ingrained in her.

