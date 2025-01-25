The Tragic Details Of Hallmark Star Kimberly Williams-Paisley's Health Issues

Actor, director, and producer Kimberly Williams-Paisley is known for many things. Being the wife of country superstar Brad Paisley, starring in many Hallmark films, and possibly for her most notable film role, as the plucky Annie Banks in the "Father of the Bride" remake. Therefore, it's hard to imagine her as anything but charming and boisterous. However, in an exclusive interview with People, Williams-Paisley revealed that in 2022, she quite literally lost her voice.

The actress recounts the scary moment when, at her annual fundraiser for Alzheimer's in honor of her mother, she took the stage and nothing came out as she began to speak. While she admits to having previously experienced vocal weakness, Williams-Paisley knew immediately that this was different. As the situation worsened, she explained, "I went to self-blame — I'm not breathing properly, I'm not relying on my vocal training." After months of consulting a vocal coach, doing acupuncture and massages, but with no change, Williams-Paisley finally visited the Vanderbilt Voice Center, where doctors diagnosed her with muscle tension dysphonia. It is a condition that causes the muscles in the neck to tense up to where it negatively impacts the vocal cords.

