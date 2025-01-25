The Tragic Details Of Hallmark Star Kimberly Williams-Paisley's Health Issues
Actor, director, and producer Kimberly Williams-Paisley is known for many things. Being the wife of country superstar Brad Paisley, starring in many Hallmark films, and possibly for her most notable film role, as the plucky Annie Banks in the "Father of the Bride" remake. Therefore, it's hard to imagine her as anything but charming and boisterous. However, in an exclusive interview with People, Williams-Paisley revealed that in 2022, she quite literally lost her voice.
The actress recounts the scary moment when, at her annual fundraiser for Alzheimer's in honor of her mother, she took the stage and nothing came out as she began to speak. While she admits to having previously experienced vocal weakness, Williams-Paisley knew immediately that this was different. As the situation worsened, she explained, "I went to self-blame — I'm not breathing properly, I'm not relying on my vocal training." After months of consulting a vocal coach, doing acupuncture and massages, but with no change, Williams-Paisley finally visited the Vanderbilt Voice Center, where doctors diagnosed her with muscle tension dysphonia. It is a condition that causes the muscles in the neck to tense up to where it negatively impacts the vocal cords.
Kimberly Williams-Paisley discusses the road to recovery after vocal issues
Once doctors were successfully able to identify what was wrong with her voice, Kimberly Williams-Paisley focused all her energy on getting better. She went through physical therapy and sought a specialist to help realign her body. She also tried a variety of both conventional and unconventional solutions to help solve the issue, including antidepressants and an astrologer. However, progress was slow, and the issue persisted for another year. Williams-Paisley credits her husband, Brad Paisley, and their two boys for helping her deal with the very difficult periods when she questioned if her voice would ever return. Of her sons, she noted, "They were great cheerleaders for me. To see them embracing me made me feel less alone."
Eventually, earlier this year Williams-Paisley underwent a medialization laryngoplasty, which finally helped her get her voice back. She admits that it is not perfect but is still grateful for how far she's come back. The actress is no stranger to challenges and recognizes that, as difficult as the past few years have been, it's taught her some valuable lessons, particularly about not leaving things unsaid. Williams-Paisley notes that she feels empowered now, noting, "I never want to take my voice for granted — and I want to be brave in using it."