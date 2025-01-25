Jean Smart Is Totally Unrecognizable In Throwback Picture From The '70s

A veteran of the stage and screen, Jean Smart dreamed of an exciting career from an early age. As a child, Smart put lots of thought into what she really wanted to be when she grew up. Always an entertainer, Smart wanted to be a stand-up comedian! "When I was in middle school, I went to a costume party as Phyllis Diller," she told Town & Country in 2021. "There is something about making an audience laugh, you can't compare to anything else. It's the most glorious feeling." But her dreams changed when she realized that stand up comedy is not for the faint of heart. "When you're doing comedy, it's obvious when you are failing. It's one thing to do a drama, and the audience is silent — you don't know whether they're asleep or hanging on your every word — but when you say something that's supposed to be funny on stage and there's no reaction, it's clear that you're blowing it."

She soon set her sights on acting. According to Variety, Smart started performing as a child, mostly in her garage with her sister. She then partook in high school and college productions and did local theater after she graduated. Before Smart was a famous TV actress, she moved to New York and made her Broadway debut in 1981. She has been working steadily ever since.