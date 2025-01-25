Prince William's Heartfelt Tribute To Princess Diana Proves Her Royal Legacy Will Never Die

Even decades after her tragic death, Princess Diana still serves as an inspiration to many. And her oldest son, Prince William, is now taking up one of his mother's greatest passion projects.

William spoke about his mother and how she affected him in the documentary, "Prince William: We Can End Homelessness," which aired in early November of 2024. He talked about the responsibilities of his role, and how he could use his influence in a positive way. "I have taken some inspiration and guidance from what my mother did," he said, via ITV's YouTube, "particularly with homelessness." The doc, which served as a touching tribute to his mother, detailed William's plan to end homelessness in the U.K. with the Homewards program.

Advertisement

According to Homewards' website, the program will focus on six areas of the U.K., with each one organizing local businesses and support groups that will work together on a plan. That goal of that plan is to not only eliminate homelessness, but actually prevent it. In a clip from ITV, William commented "I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need."