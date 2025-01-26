What Disease Does Tom Selleck Have? Inside His Rumored Health Issues

Tom Selleck is one of the most iconic actors in Hollywood, with a 50-plus-year career that began in the late '60s. He's perhaps best known for his breakout role as Thomas Magnum in the hit show "Magnum P.I." and in later years as Richard Burke on "Friends" and Frank Reagan in "Blue Bloods." But while his fans know and respect his work, it's his health that's become a frequent topic of conversation.

Speculation about Selleck's health made headlines in 2023, when Radar published an article claiming that the actor was struggling with arthritis while filming "Blue Bloods." He pushed through, however, even though the pain was reportedly so bad that he was forced to use a stunt double on the show. According to a Parade report, Selleck, who has undoubtedly gone through a stunning transformation over the years, denied the rumors, and as of this writing, he has not publicly confirmed any serious health struggles.

But Selleck has commented on some of his physical issues, most notably in a 2014 GQ article. In the piece, he admitted to having a bad back due to years of doing his own stunts. "When you do stunts in movies—I do a lot of them—you're taking a risk, but you're also sitting around a lot. ... You just see the price of stunts," he said. Selleck added that while the stunts he did weren't difficult, it was the constant stop and start of the process that was the real problem.

