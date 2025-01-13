Why Tom Selleck Was Bitter About CBS Cancelling His Show

After 14 seasons on the air, CBS's "Blue Bloods" aired its final episode in December 2024, much to the disappointment of its leading man, Tom Selleck. Having led the fictional Reagan family for over a decade, the show's sudden cancellation was unexpected, to say the least.

During an October 2024 interview with TV Insider, Selleck was candid about the end of the show. "I'm kind of frustrated. During those last eight shows, I haven't wanted to talk about an ending for 'Blue Bloods' but about it still being wildly successful." Selleck, who reportedly made $200,000 per episode, later added, "My frustration is the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go."

His frustration is also backed by the numbers. According to Deadline, the previous season of "Blue Bloods" impressively averaged over 8 million viewers. In the TV Insider interview, Selleck also said their show ranked ninth among the 100 most-watched shows of the 2023-2024 season — and it would've been sixth if football programs weren't included. Despite many viewers cancelling their cable subscriptions in favor of streaming, "Blue Bloods" continued to garner historic viewing numbers in the traditional broadcast format, making CBS's decision to end the show perplexing for many, including its cast.

