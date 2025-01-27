What Is Lindsay Lohan's Natural Hair Color? Why She Regrets Dyeing Her Locks
In 2014, Lindsay Lohan left Hollywood, moved to Dubai, and seemingly hit pause on her acting career save for a few TV appearances here and there. But, in 2020, she posted a video montage to Instagram that included some of her most controversial moments, overlayed with audio of the former child star saying, "I'm back." Not too long after, Lohan proved she was ready to handle a career reboot when she signed a multi-title deal with Netflix. The actor's comeback began with the 2022 festive film "Falling for Christmas," which marked Lohan's first major leading role in a movie since 2013. The streamer even dubbed her resurgence "the Lohanaissance" on X, formerly known as Twitter, and ever since fans haven't been able to stop gushing over Lohan's stunning transformation.
While a plastic surgeon revealed the secrets behind Lohan's dramatic transformation, her hair has been generating plenty of its own commotion. Since her return, the "Irish Wish" star has experimented with various shades of red and blonde, making it tricky to identify her natural color. However, she is a redhead, as shown in some of her earliest work, like "The Parent Trap" and "Life-Size." As for her specific shade, it's hard to clock as sometimes she seems to lean more towards auburn, like in "Just My Luck," and others it's more strawberry blonde, like in "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen." But, as Lohan told Elle in October 2024, that particular shade of red wasn't natural. "When I did [that] movie, I was going through a phase of wanting it to be lighter. I'll never forget that," she said.
Lindsay Lohan faced major pushback when she started dying her hair
Lindsay Lohan has experimented with her hair color multiple times over the years. In fact, lightening her hair for her 2004 flick "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" was just the beginning. In 2005, the actor officially ditched her signature red tresses and became a blonde, recounting to Vogue in 2022 that, at the time, "My life was changing for fashion." Lohan shared that her inner circle, especially her mom, pushed back heavily against the change, admitting, "Everyone was like, 'Do not do that. You're going to ruin your red hair.'"
Since only 1% to 2% of the world even has red hair, fans were similarly shocked to see Lohan ditch her unique shade. But the former child star didn't just go blonde, she also flirted with brown and black. Coincidentally, Lohan started getting into trouble with the law during these hair transformations. In fact, Complex published an article in 2016 entitled: "Theory: When Lindsay Lohan's Hair is Blonde, Trouble Follows."
During her October 2024 chat with Elle, the actor expressed regret over her various dye jobs. "As you get older in life, you learn to appreciate the natural beauty that you have. It took me a long time, because when I was a kid, it wasn't cool to have red hair. [I] kind of felt like an outcast when I was young, but that's changed so much," Lohan explained. Fortunately, she's come full circle, confirming, "Now I really embrace my red hair."