What Is Lindsay Lohan's Natural Hair Color? Why She Regrets Dyeing Her Locks

In 2014, Lindsay Lohan left Hollywood, moved to Dubai, and seemingly hit pause on her acting career save for a few TV appearances here and there. But, in 2020, she posted a video montage to Instagram that included some of her most controversial moments, overlayed with audio of the former child star saying, "I'm back." Not too long after, Lohan proved she was ready to handle a career reboot when she signed a multi-title deal with Netflix. The actor's comeback began with the 2022 festive film "Falling for Christmas," which marked Lohan's first major leading role in a movie since 2013. The streamer even dubbed her resurgence "the Lohanaissance" on X, formerly known as Twitter, and ever since fans haven't been able to stop gushing over Lohan's stunning transformation.

While a plastic surgeon revealed the secrets behind Lohan's dramatic transformation, her hair has been generating plenty of its own commotion. Since her return, the "Irish Wish" star has experimented with various shades of red and blonde, making it tricky to identify her natural color. However, she is a redhead, as shown in some of her earliest work, like "The Parent Trap" and "Life-Size." As for her specific shade, it's hard to clock as sometimes she seems to lean more towards auburn, like in "Just My Luck," and others it's more strawberry blonde, like in "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen." But, as Lohan told Elle in October 2024, that particular shade of red wasn't natural. "When I did [that] movie, I was going through a phase of wanting it to be lighter. I'll never forget that," she said.

