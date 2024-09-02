Plastic Surgeon Tells Us What's Behind Lindsay Lohan's Dramatic Transformation Over The Years

Let's be honest, few people in Hollywood have not had plastic surgery in some shape or form, and Lindsay Lohan, who has been in the spotlight since she was just a little kid, is no different. Speculation was rife in 2012 that Lohan had some cosmetic work done to her face, and some people expressed their shock that she felt the need to get these kinds of procedures in her 20s. Perhaps Lohan's stunning transformation was an attempt to prove she could handle a career reboot after several years of bad publicity.

At the time, board-certified plastic surgeon Matthew Schulman, M.D., told Forbes that Lohan's altered appearance was clearly the result of some cosmetic procedures. "I don't think it's any secret that Lindsay's had some stuff done. Clearly, she's had some lip augmentation. Her skin looks much smoother and lighter, so maybe some Botox and fillers in her cheeks, which is why her cheeks look fuller," he said at the time. Now, an expert has revealed which procedures Lohan might have undergone in more recent years after her appearance at the 2024 D23 event in August 2024 turned heads.

While attending D23 with her former "Freaky Friday" co-star Jamie Lee Curtis to promote the film's long-awaited sequel, Lohan made waves for more than just her upcoming movie when fans noticed that her face appeared to have undergone yet another transformation. Dr. Brian Reagan, a plastic surgeon at CosmetiCare in Newport Beach California, spoke to The List to explain what could be behind Lohan's dramatic transformation over the years.

