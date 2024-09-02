Plastic Surgeon Tells Us What's Behind Lindsay Lohan's Dramatic Transformation Over The Years
Let's be honest, few people in Hollywood have not had plastic surgery in some shape or form, and Lindsay Lohan, who has been in the spotlight since she was just a little kid, is no different. Speculation was rife in 2012 that Lohan had some cosmetic work done to her face, and some people expressed their shock that she felt the need to get these kinds of procedures in her 20s. Perhaps Lohan's stunning transformation was an attempt to prove she could handle a career reboot after several years of bad publicity.
At the time, board-certified plastic surgeon Matthew Schulman, M.D., told Forbes that Lohan's altered appearance was clearly the result of some cosmetic procedures. "I don't think it's any secret that Lindsay's had some stuff done. Clearly, she's had some lip augmentation. Her skin looks much smoother and lighter, so maybe some Botox and fillers in her cheeks, which is why her cheeks look fuller," he said at the time. Now, an expert has revealed which procedures Lohan might have undergone in more recent years after her appearance at the 2024 D23 event in August 2024 turned heads.
While attending D23 with her former "Freaky Friday" co-star Jamie Lee Curtis to promote the film's long-awaited sequel, Lohan made waves for more than just her upcoming movie when fans noticed that her face appeared to have undergone yet another transformation. Dr. Brian Reagan, a plastic surgeon at CosmetiCare in Newport Beach California, spoke to The List to explain what could be behind Lohan's dramatic transformation over the years.
Lindsay has had a few cosmetic procedures, according to an expert
There's no arguing that Lindsay Lohan looked stunning while walking the red carpet at the 2024 D23 event, but we can't help being curious about what exactly she's done to look this good — and as it turns out, it's likely the combined effect of a few cosmetic procedures. "Comparing her current look to past photos, several changes are evident," plastic surgeon Dr. Brian Reagan told The List exclusively. "Her skin tone now appears lighter and more even, suggesting she may have undergone treatments to repair sun damage, such as IPL laser or laser resurfacing, as her once prominent freckles and pigmentation seem to have faded."
Dr. Reagan also suspects that Lohan's leaner face might be the result of more invasive treatments, like neck and lower face lift surgery. He does note, however, that it could also just be the natural effects of weight loss and aging. "Additionally, her nose appears more refined with a narrower dorsum and a more defined tip, which could indicate a past rhinoplasty," Dr. Reagan added.
Fans have had mixed reactions over Lohan's new look and took to Reddit to share their opinions. "She looks frozen. Botox is too normalized," one fan commented. "Oh wow I thought that was Madonna in that first pic!" another fan wrote, referring to the multiple cosmetic procedures the singer is said to have had. Others were more forgiving. "I wish she'd ditch some of the filler and embrace her natural beauty, but if she's happy no shade from me," another fan chimed in. "She ... looks really good, whatever she did it was done tastefully," someone else added. Many more expressed their delight at seeing Lohan looking happy, healthy, and ready to take on the world. Feeling confident is what's most important, after all, and it appears Lohan most certainly does.
Lindsay got plenty of praise for her D23 outfit
Aside from making headlines for her physical appearance, Lindsay Lohan also proved that she's still a style queen when she attended the D23. Lohan has sported several looks over the years, but Page Six gave her the ultimate compliment when it said her dress exuded "goddess vibes." Lohan looked riveting in a Grecian-style dress, which showed off her figure flawlessly. The ethereal pale green fabric worked its magic with her red locks, which she wore in a half-up style.
Fashion Stylist Rob Zangardi shared snaps of Lohan in the dress to his Instagram page, and fans took to the comments to express their awe. "Ugh a goddess !!!" one responded. "Breathtaking," another added. "Oh wow. She has healed. Beautiful. Blossoming," one remarked. "I just liked this post three times," someone else wrote. "THIS IS HER MOMENT ! Go Lindsey!" another fan chimed in.
Jamie Lee Curtis has also previously expressed how proud she is of Lohan. After the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike ended, Curtis took to Instagram to tease the "Freaky Friday" sequel. She posted a picture of her and Lohan smiling together, captioning it, "YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY! Well, it's Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future!"