Strange Things About Justin Baldoni's Marriage We Can't Ignore

After the release of "It Ends with Us," the highly-anticipated adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel of the same name, the director found himself under immense scrutiny, thanks to a raging legal battle between Justin Baldoni and his co-lead Blake Lively. The "Gossip Girl" star's allegations, which include accusations of sexual harassment, shifted the public's attention to his marriage, putting Justin's relationship with Emily Baldoni in the spotlight. Like any marriage, Justin and Emily's isn't perfect, but eagle-eyed fans and critics alike have pointed out that some aspects of the couple's relationship are rather strange.

For instance, when Justin proposed to Emily, he went all out, as in, he made a short film that she got to watch before he got down on one knee. "That was a 27-minute long proposal video. [It] was my first movie, actually," Justin revealed on "Live with Kelly & Mark." He made the short film with the help of some of his friends, quipping, "It was a big joke." Funnily enough, the proposal video ended up becoming the project that kicked off Justin's career. After saying yes, Emily gave her husband-to-be permission to share the video with the world on YouTube, and it has amassed a whopping 14 million views as of this writing.

However, while many thought the proposal was the most romantic thing they'd ever seen, it seems some have changed their minds in the meantime. One user on Reddit pointed out that the video seemed more geared towards giving Justin's ego a boost than to proclaim his love for Emily. "He made her sit silently through a short film starring himself... as a way to propose. It's not sweet it's just weird and creepy. All the red flags," another user opined.

