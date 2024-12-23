How Taylor Swift Got Pulled Into Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Explosive Legal Battle

Blake Lively has long been close friends with Taylor Swift, but it seems that their highly publicized friendship could have allegedly been used against Lively to tarnish her reputation. According to Lively's recently filed lawsuit against Justin Baldoni – who co-starred in and directed "It Ends With Us" — Baldoni was advised by his crisis PR team to consider crafting a media narrative that painted Lively in a negative light based on her relationship with Swift.

Lively's lawsuit alleges that Baldoni was presented with a "Scenario Planning Document" that came up with a number of possible "misleading counternarratives," Fox News Digital reports. One of the suggestions from the PR management team was the possibility of "planting stories about the weaponization of feminism and how people in [Lively's] circle, like Taylor Swift, have been accused of utilizing these tactics to 'bully' [people] into getting what they want."

Swift has been accused by critics in the past of using feminist messages and philosophy to win people to her side in public feuds — most notably in Swift's public battle with Scooter Braun over ownership and controls of her masters. Others, however, have argued that the very concept of a woman "weaponizing" feminism is a form of propaganda disseminated by a patriarchal system and is designed to undermine feminism by painting it as an attack. Regardless, according to alleged text messages between Baldoni and his producer, co-defendant Jamey Heath, the option didn't seem to be a good idea in Baldoni's mind.

