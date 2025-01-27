Liev Schreiber's Son Sasha Is One Of The Tallest Nepo Babies In Hollywood
Born in 2007, Sasha Schreiber, the son of famous actors Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts, is all grown up and practically towering over his parents. It's not super surprising that he would grow up to be tall since his dad is a staggering 6 feet 3 inches and his uncle, fellow actor Pablo Schreiber, is one inch taller than Liev. Sasha definitely didn't get his height genes from his mother — Watts is only 5 feet 5 inches tall.
Sasha went as his mother's date to the premiere of her movie "The Friend" at the New York Film Festival in October 2024 (via People), and fans couldn't help but notice just how much taller he was than the "Mulholland Drive" star, who has had a stunning transformation over the years. Watts shared memories of the big night to her Instagram page, including a short video of her and Sasha waving from a car and a photo of them on the red carpet. "Sasha is so handsome and tall! I remember him being a baby just a minute ago," one person commented.
While it's unclear just how tall Sasha actually is, he attended the New York premiere of his dad's movie "Across The River And Into The Trees" in August 2024 and seemed to be either the same height or slightly taller than Liev while posing for photos on the red carpet.
Sasha Schreiber hasn't fully joined Hollywood yet
Liev and Naomi Watts' relationship resulted in two kids before splitting up to co-parent, and Liev has since married Taylor Neisen and welcomed a daughter. Sasha Schreiber is the first of Liev Schreiber's three children. In 2016, he voiced a young wolf in the live-action adaptation of "The Jungle Book." Sasha's sibling, Kai Schreiber, also voiced a young wolf character in the movie.
When they were much younger, Sasha and Kai would go with their mom to set and even got to pour fake blood on her once for Watts' role in "The Impossible." Watts admitted during a 2015 interview with Conan O'Brien, "I really wrestled with the idea of them seeing me on set at all, but I was on that set for five months, so it wouldn't have been good not to see them." Clearly, that didn't seem to phase Sasha or Kai, because Watts told Net-a-Porter in 2019 her kids attended a performing arts summer camp: "It seems they've got the [acting] bug," she said. While Sasha hasn't jumped all the way into Hollywood yet like other nepo babies have, such as Maya Hawke or Jack Quaid, fans could see more of Sasha in the industry down the line.