Liev Schreiber's Son Sasha Is One Of The Tallest Nepo Babies In Hollywood

Born in 2007, Sasha Schreiber, the son of famous actors Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts, is all grown up and practically towering over his parents. It's not super surprising that he would grow up to be tall since his dad is a staggering 6 feet 3 inches and his uncle, fellow actor Pablo Schreiber, is one inch taller than Liev. Sasha definitely didn't get his height genes from his mother — Watts is only 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Sasha went as his mother's date to the premiere of her movie "The Friend" at the New York Film Festival in October 2024 (via People), and fans couldn't help but notice just how much taller he was than the "Mulholland Drive" star, who has had a stunning transformation over the years. Watts shared memories of the big night to her Instagram page, including a short video of her and Sasha waving from a car and a photo of them on the red carpet. "Sasha is so handsome and tall! I remember him being a baby just a minute ago," one person commented.

While it's unclear just how tall Sasha actually is, he attended the New York premiere of his dad's movie "Across The River And Into The Trees" in August 2024 and seemed to be either the same height or slightly taller than Liev while posing for photos on the red carpet.

