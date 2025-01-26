The Stunning Transformation Of Solange Knowles' Son Julez Smith

Being in the spotlight isn't new to Daniel "Julez" Smith Jr. Since the mid-2000s, Julez grew up under notable singer-songwriter Solange Knowles and ex-Caroline Panther, Daniel Smith. Hailing from the highly prestigious Knowles family, Julez grew up with connections to other notable music figures like Solange's sister, Beyoncé Knowles, and Jay-Z. Despite his apparent privilege, Jules was taught core values by his mother Solange, most of which can be credited to her prioritizing motherhood over her music career following his birth. Solange is one of many celebs who made their kids follow strict rules, but this inevitably kept him humble for years to come. To her credit, Solange raised a beautiful boy who grew into an affluent young man.

Today, Julez has truly come into his own. From his early fascination with professional sports to his ever-growing modeling career, he has shifted away from the kid we were once familiar with to a rising star. Given his dedication to maintaining relationships with his family, ranging from his father to his grandmother, Tina Knowles, it's been clear he grew accustomed to leading a healthy life within the public eye. Although the journey to get there has had its ups and downs, his transformation has been beautiful. To learn more about his growth over the years, here is the stunning transformation of Solange's son, Julez Smith.