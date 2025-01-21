Jenna Bush Hager Blames This 'Bad Influence' On Dad George W. Bush's Inauguration Behavior

George W. Bush may not have been the star attraction at the recent inauguration, but he ended up stealing the show from Donald Trump. The former president attended the ceremony with former first lady Laura Bush, but his apparent antics during the special day caught the attention of the internet — not to mention that of his own family. George's daughter, Jenna Bush Hager, who's had a stunning transformation and a lavish lifestyle since her dad was president, shared on her "Today" show segment, "Today with Jenna & Friends," how her dad's behavior at the inauguration affected her whole family.

"He goes viral for basically anything, he didn't do anything!" Hager told co-host Scarlett Johansson, chuckling. "I mean, that's what his face looks like." The former president raised his eyebrows during the event in a cheeky way, and the internet couldn't stop laughing. Hager also discussed her dad's behavior with her fellow "Today" show host co-workers. "You all already guessed what moment has been blowing up our family group chat," she said.

Presidents Obama and Bush on their way to the Capitol Rotunda: Staffer to Bush: "Are you going to behave?" Obama chimes in from behind: "Nope." pic.twitter.com/xGNTTo6r2t — Emily Davies (@ELaserDavies) January 20, 2025

However, George's antics weren't all his fault, according to Hager. "You guys, you can't just blame him because it looks like my dad was also seated next to a bad influence," she quipped, referring to former president Barack Obama, who was sitting on the other side of Laura. Hager also referenced the moment when her dad was jokingly asked by a reporter if he was going to be on his best behavior, and Obama popped up and said, "Nope!" The video was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

