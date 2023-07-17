Inside Jenna Bush Hager's Lavish Lifestyle

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Jenna Bush Hager has quite the lavish lifestyle, considering that she was once the first daughter. Hager first gained notoriety because her father is former President George W. Bush, but she initially didn't want her family in the White House. According to The Daily Beast, she once told her dad, "Oh, I just wish you wouldn't run. It's going to change our life." Of course, Hager eventually did come around and even campaigned for him. Bush went on to serve two terms as president, which did change their lives, but seemingly for the better.

These days, Hager is mostly recognized for hosting the fourth hour of "Today" with Hoda Kotb. The mother of three transitioned into that role in 2019 after serving as a correspondent on the show for a decade. At the time, Hager told People, "It feels organic and it feels right." You could say that the money was right, too, because as a contributor, Hager reportedly made $500,000 a year, and as a host, her salary was said to have increased to $4 million.

Hager is a success even if she feels that her hosting gig isn't as respectable as her twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush's job running a health care nonprofit. "I always kind of belittle myself next to my sister, just because she's saving the world and I'm drinking pinot grigio," she told People. Regardless, Hager has afforded herself the good life. Let's go inside her lavish lifestyle.