Why Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Opted For A Courthouse Wedding

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard ditched the white dress and party guests for a more intimate ceremony at their wedding. The couple began dating back in 2007 and Shepard popped the question in 2009. When the time did come for them to get hitched in 2013, the couple opted against the glitz and glam anticipated of a Hollywood wedding, solidifying that Bell lives a very normal life despite being a celebrity.

When asked by People during a November 2022 interview why they chose a more discreet way to get married, the "Veronica Mars" actor expressed, "What we desired was the intimacy of just each other. We didn't want to look at or talk to anyone else other than each other." The couple chose relatively unconventional ways to approach most wedding traditions; Bell ditched the white gown for black slacks and a matching top, and the "Armchair Expert" podcast host later opted for a tattoo of a bell on his finger instead of a ring. Altogether, Bell said in a March 2019 interview with The Knot that the whole shebang cost $147.

That same month, Bell told People that she did want to maintain one wedding tradition, seemingly referring to her ring: "We do a lot of things differently, but there's a couple things where I'm just like, 'God, can we not just fall inside the lines once in a while? I want to wear a pretty piece of jewelry. It's fun!'" Shepard reportedly proposed with a 3-carat engagement ring. If it's a rock Kristen Bell wants, it's a rock Kristen Bell shall get.

