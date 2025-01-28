Donald Trump Isn't The Only Messy Politician Tamron Hall Has History With

Tamron Hall, Emmy-award-winning journalist and daytime talk show host, began her career in journalism in the early 90s, which eventually led to roles with networks like NBC and ABC. At the height of her career in 2016, the journalist was said to have personal ties to politician Donald Trump, who at the time was actively campaigning to become the 45th President of the United States. But President Trump is not the only politician Hall has been tied to.

In 2017, Hall's name was connected to former United States representative, Jesse Jackson Jr. — son of civil rights leader, Reverend Jesse Jackson — during his divorce proceedings. Jackson got married to former member of the Chicago City Council Sandi Jackson in 1991. The former U.S. representative filed for divorce from his wife in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. Before their divorce filing, in 2013, both Jackson and his now ex-wife, Sandi, pled guilty to misusing almost $800,000 of campaign fees and filing false tax reports separately. Jackson was sentenced to 30 months in prison while Sandi was sentenced to 12 months.

During their divorce proceedings in 2017, Sandi subpoenaed Hall, stating that she was aware of what caused the estrangement between the couple; 11 other people received this subpoena (via People). Despite this subpoena request, Jesse Jackson Jr.'s lawyer, Brendan Hammer, told People that Hall's relationship with the former U.S. representative was not relevant to the divorce proceedings.

