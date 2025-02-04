Meet Danielle Fishel's Two Kids: Adler & Keaton

Since her time as Topanga on "Boy Meets World," Danielle Fishel has slowed down. Now a spouse and mother, Fishel has made room in her successful television career to focus on family. Though most '90s kids wanted Fishel's relationship with "Boy Meets World" co-star Ben Savage to be more than friends, the actor ended up marrying writer and producer (and "Shrimp Guy") Jensen Karp in 2018. Less than a year after their wedding, the pair welcomed their son Adler, who soon became a big brother to their youngest, Keaton. Fishel has documented her sons' lives on social media, but ensures their privacy by keeping their faces covered.

Adler Lawrence Karp was born June 24, 2019, four weeks earlier than he was expected. The actor posted about his arrival on Instagram, sharing the tremendous complications of the birth, including fluid found in the baby's lungs, which led to him staying in the NICU for weeks. Now, years out of the hospital, he makes frequent appearances on Instagram. After Adler's birth, Fishel told People that Adler's middle name Lawrence is an homage to Karp's late father (as a bonus, it's also her "Boy Meets World" character's last name — Topanga Lawrence).

The couple welcomed their son, Keaton Joseph Karp, on August 29, 2021. In an Instagram post about his arrival, Fishel shared that he'd been born on his grandfather's birthday and that he got his middle name from his great-grandfather. Adler is such an incredible big brother that he was even given a superhero cape, which Fishel added a photo of in the post.

