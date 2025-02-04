Meet Danielle Fishel's Two Kids: Adler & Keaton
Since her time as Topanga on "Boy Meets World," Danielle Fishel has slowed down. Now a spouse and mother, Fishel has made room in her successful television career to focus on family. Though most '90s kids wanted Fishel's relationship with "Boy Meets World" co-star Ben Savage to be more than friends, the actor ended up marrying writer and producer (and "Shrimp Guy") Jensen Karp in 2018. Less than a year after their wedding, the pair welcomed their son Adler, who soon became a big brother to their youngest, Keaton. Fishel has documented her sons' lives on social media, but ensures their privacy by keeping their faces covered.
Adler Lawrence Karp was born June 24, 2019, four weeks earlier than he was expected. The actor posted about his arrival on Instagram, sharing the tremendous complications of the birth, including fluid found in the baby's lungs, which led to him staying in the NICU for weeks. Now, years out of the hospital, he makes frequent appearances on Instagram. After Adler's birth, Fishel told People that Adler's middle name Lawrence is an homage to Karp's late father (as a bonus, it's also her "Boy Meets World" character's last name — Topanga Lawrence).
The couple welcomed their son, Keaton Joseph Karp, on August 29, 2021. In an Instagram post about his arrival, Fishel shared that he'd been born on his grandfather's birthday and that he got his middle name from his great-grandfather. Adler is such an incredible big brother that he was even given a superhero cape, which Fishel added a photo of in the post.
Danielle Fishiel juggles career and family
While mom life has taken over most of Danielle Fishel's time, she prioritizes a balance between her family and her career, so she doesn't have to give anything up. Fishel told E! News: "I do everything I can with the goal being my family's health and wellness, but part of my family's health and wellness is me feeling fulfilled." She notes how important it is to be a role model for her kids, so they can one day have it all.
Maintaining that balance has admittedly been quite challenging for the mom of two. After giving birth to Adler, Fishel, like many new mothers, suffered from unrelenting "mom guilt." In an essay she shared with "Good Morning America," Fishel recalled the feeling of leaving her baby for the first time to go to work. After not seeing Adler for 12 hours, she wrote: "As I cried over his sweet sleeping face, the guilt came back with a vengeance. 'Does he remember me? Does he think I abandoned him? Am I hurting my son by desiring a career outside the home? Am I selfish?'"
We may never know if that guilt eventually disappeared, but one thing's for sure, Fishel fulfilled her dreams of being a working parent. Along with her acting, Fishel is a multi-hyphenate with credits as a director and producer on multiple projects. In 2025, she was credited for directing an episode of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place," a spinoff from the classic Disney Channel show, and she directed several episodes of "Lopez vs. Lopez."