Inside Harry Jowsey's Dating History Full Of Hollywood Hotties

Harry Jowsey almost had it all when he left Season 1 of "Too Hot to Handle" in a steamy relationship with influencer Francesca Farago, even after almost losing their co-stars thousands of dollars. The concept of the reality dating show is to put attractive, eligible singles in close quarters, except every time they romantically touch a member of the opposite sex, they lose varying amounts amount of money for the entire cast. During the first season, Farago and Jowsey famously almost lost $30,000 due to their inability to keep their hands off of each other, but they managed to restore the cash that they lost and ended the season still in a couple.

Unfortunately, life outside of the "THTH" villa wasn't all it was chalked up to be. Since Jowsey is from Australia and Farago is originally from Canada, traveling to see each other put a bit of a strain on the relationship. They broke up for a few months between 2019 and 2020 (the season was filmed pre-pandemic in 2019), but time would prove, once again, that they couldn't keep their hands off of each other. They got back together when the season aired, complete with a ring-pop engagement during the Zoom reunion special (Farago later admitted to Variety that the nature of the proposal was satirical and they weren't engaged).

Come June 2020, they both would post videos to YouTube detailing their breakup, insinuating that it was Jowsey who did the dumping this time around. "I just had to end it because ... I knew that if I continued to be with Francesca that it would end up with her being seriously heartbroken or me continually being seriously depressed in the relationship," he said in the now-deleted video.

