How The Presley Family Really Felt About The Movies Elvis And Priscilla

Having an undeniable music icon as a family member can certainly make it hard to avoid the limelight, especially if that family member was Elvis Presley. Celebrated director Sofia Coppola's 2023 film "Priscilla" was a nuanced study of the dynamics at play within such a relationship, and it caused quite a stir for the rest of the Presley family. In particular, the late Lisa Marie Presley — the "Suspicious Minds" singer's daughter — seemed to take issue with the film before it even went into production.

Advertisement

The movie was based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir "Elvis and Me," which traces the couple's relationship from the time they met in 1959. Priscilla was only 14 years old at the time, a decade younger than Elvis, who was 24. In a series of emails, Lisa Marie pleaded with the "Bling Ring" director to reconsider the perspective the film seemed destined to take. "My father only comes across as a predator and manipulative. As his daughter, I don't read this and see any of my father in this character," Lisa Marie wrote in one email (via Variety). "I don't read this and see my mother's perspective of my father. I read this and see your shockingly vengeful and contemptuous perspective and I don't understand why?"

Advertisement

Lisa Marie also expressed concern about the filmmakers taking advantage of her mother. "I feel protective over my mother who has spent her whole life elevating my father's legacy. I am worried she doesn't understand the intentions behind this film or the outcome it will have," she wrote. It seems Lisa Marie Presley had a different interpretation of the script than her mother, the titular Priscilla Presley, who is well-known for her relationship with the celebrated rock musician. "I think it's right on, to be honest with you," Priscilla said, noting that she trusted Coppola to tell the story accurately (via Entertainment Weekly). "She has such a big heart and her father is very famous and she really connected with me. I have no problems with what she did in any way ... She is for women, and when she approached me about doing a movie about me, I was moved by it."