The TMI Marriage Confession Heidi Klum Should've Kept To Herself
Heidi Klum made a very TMI confession in an interview with The Times. The interviewer was initially discussing therapy with the model, in which she replies, "I wouldn't be against it. I'd be bored talking about myself every week, I think. I don't take drugs. I smoked a while ago, but I don't vape. I drink mostly decaf, I'm very high energy as it is." At this point the interviewer noticed the physical fitness of the former "America's Got Talent" judge. So, she asks Klum how she stays in shape.
In response, she giggles and boasts that her active sex life is the main culprit. "Sport en chambre is my favorite exercise — it sounds better in French. I have a younger husband," she brags (referencing her guitarist husband, Tom Kaulitz). She basically admits that her 'bedroom sports' are her main form of exercise. "I eat right, I never exercise too much or do heavy weights." She does mention other ways that she stays in shape, but they do not receive nearly as much enthusiasm as her sex life.
Take the hint, girl
Heidi Klum mentions sex with her husband several times. The interviewer asks, "So the sex is good?" as if to let Klum know that this was too much. Klum simply responds, "Very good. My husband is my match." Her significantly younger husband, Tom Kaulitz, is a member of the band Tokio Hotel. They have been married since 2019. He is 35 years old, while Klum is 51, so there is a bit of an age gap.
What makes this more uncomfortable is her obsession with having a younger husband while he is barely old enough to be her childrens' father. Klum's oldest child is 20, and the youngest is 15. Her children have always had to deal with their mother in the public eye, and deal with the fact that Klum is highly sexualized. Despite this, the comments that Klum made in her interview could be especially cringey to her children, because nobody wants to hear about a parent's sex life, let alone read about it in the mainstream media.