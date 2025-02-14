The TMI Marriage Confession Heidi Klum Should've Kept To Herself

Heidi Klum made a very TMI confession in an interview with The Times. The interviewer was initially discussing therapy with the model, in which she replies, "I wouldn't be against it. I'd be bored talking about myself every week, I think. I don't take drugs. I smoked a while ago, but I don't vape. I drink mostly decaf, I'm very high energy as it is." At this point the interviewer noticed the physical fitness of the former "America's Got Talent" judge. So, she asks Klum how she stays in shape.

In response, she giggles and boasts that her active sex life is the main culprit. "Sport en chambre is my favorite exercise — it sounds better in French. I have a younger husband," she brags (referencing her guitarist husband, Tom Kaulitz). She basically admits that her 'bedroom sports' are her main form of exercise. "​​I eat right, I never exercise too much or do heavy weights." She does mention other ways that she stays in shape, but they do not receive nearly as much enthusiasm as her sex life.