What Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Looks Like Makeup-Free

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who is one of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's six children, resembles both her famous parents, which is clear whenever she appears on a red carpet. Shiloh typically favors subtle makeup, and a more minimalistic look, so it's not hard to assume she'd be just as beautiful bare-faced as she is with makeup. As a young child, Angelina's daughter's appearance was notably quite masculine. In 2010, Angelina confirmed to Vanity Fair, "She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys' everything," (via Glamour).

Shiloh's appearance has gradually grown more feminine over the years, but she still favors a more natural makeup look regardless. In fact, it could even be categorized as part of the "clean girl aesthetic," a fashion trend that took TikTok by storm. It refers to a virtually makeup-free appearance that is reminiscent of many popular European fashion trends. As a result, Shiloh's makeup-free look isn't actually that different from what she looks like on the red carpet. The above photo, from November 2021, shows her at a movie premiere in L.A. with very naturalistic makeup.