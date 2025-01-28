What Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Looks Like Makeup-Free
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who is one of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's six children, resembles both her famous parents, which is clear whenever she appears on a red carpet. Shiloh typically favors subtle makeup, and a more minimalistic look, so it's not hard to assume she'd be just as beautiful bare-faced as she is with makeup. As a young child, Angelina's daughter's appearance was notably quite masculine. In 2010, Angelina confirmed to Vanity Fair, "She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys' everything," (via Glamour).
Shiloh's appearance has gradually grown more feminine over the years, but she still favors a more natural makeup look regardless. In fact, it could even be categorized as part of the "clean girl aesthetic," a fashion trend that took TikTok by storm. It refers to a virtually makeup-free appearance that is reminiscent of many popular European fashion trends. As a result, Shiloh's makeup-free look isn't actually that different from what she looks like on the red carpet. The above photo, from November 2021, shows her at a movie premiere in L.A. with very naturalistic makeup.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt doesn't look much different makeup-free
A photograph from early 2023 showcases how Shiloh Jolie-Pitt looks nowadays (which is in stark contrast to her previous masculine look) going totally makeup-free. In the above pic, Shiloh's natural look is notably on full display, along with a shaved head and a baggy hoodie. The photo in question depicts her taking a stroll after a shopping spree with sister Zahara Marley Jolie. She's wearing an oversized black hoodie featuring the word "Godzilla" multiple times, as well as a pair of grey shorts and classic black Converse shoes on her feet, looking very comfortable indeed.
Shiloh's understated aesthetic even while wearing makeup during red carpet appearances with her famous mom highlights her stunning features and incredible bone structure, but again, there isn't much of a dramatic change whether she's glammed up or not. While Shiloh's approach to makeup may be minimalistic, she has a signature style that's undeniable, with one fan even deciding to recreate her iconic look on TikTok. Whether donning the "clean girl aesthetic" on the red carpet or just an everyday, fresh-faced look while out shopping, Shiloh always stuns.