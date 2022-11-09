How To Nail The Underpainting Makeup Hack For A Natural Look

Trying to achieve the no-makeup makeup look just to end up with a cakey finish is a disaster experienced by many. No matter how light you may try to be in application, after layering concealer on top of foundation, blush and contour on top of concealer, concealer once again to perfect, and then powder for oil control, you come out with a full beat on your face.

While a glam look never hurts, sometimes your mood or activity just calls for a no frills natural look. Thanks to TikTok, it's no longer hard to achieve. Although the method is by no means new, makeup artists on the app have once again reminded us of the underpainting technique. In a TikTok video by British makeup artist Katie Janes Hughes shared the hack which helped her to achieve a flawless natural look.

Underpainting involves applying your color products, blush, contour, etc., under foundation to achieve a more natural look. This type of application gives you a lit from within look, with the light layer of foundation on top, rather than below, looking like your skin, via Allure.