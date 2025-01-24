Donald Trump's First Presidential Trip Sends The 'Fake Melania' Rumors Into Overdrive
Less than a week after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, rumors are swirling about First Lady Melania Trump's possible disguise. In a Friday, January 24 NewsMax interview with Trump, Melania can be seen in a large, army-green down coat, a black beanie, and Ray-Ban sunglasses. The X, formerly Twitter, user who posted the clip on the platform wrote, "He's taking Fake Melania to California." Others chimed in on the hilarious body double narrative, with someone commenting, "They are using the 'Smiling tall Melania with sunglasses' today."
If you are unfamiliar with this wild Melania conspiracy theory, people have been asking the question: "Does Melania have body doubles that travel with Donald?" since 2017, when X users went wild over a viral clip of the couple. The first lady didn't look like herself in an outing with her husband; many couldn't get over the fact that Trump saying in the interview: "My wife Melania, who happens to be right here," sounded like a cover-up to the truth. Since then, her giant sunglasses have been an amusing sign that her alleged body doubles are been put to good use.
Melania's inauguration outfit caused a conspiracy stir
While it's all just a tongue-in-cheek conspiracy, it is certainly obvious that Melania Trump does not want to be here. Her comically large hat at Donald Trump's inauguration Monday is proof. Of course, the body double jokes were made on the day, as well. "Omg there is no way this is @MELANIATRUMP! It's totally a double just like election day!" one X user wrote, adding a photo of Melania in her black and white inauguration look. Others just think she was channeling her inner "Spy vs. Spy" — Black Spy could have definitely been a replacement for Melania on Inauguration Day.
But the speculation doesn't just stop at her accessories. At one point, Melania's unusually wide smile sounded the alarm on conspiracy theories. Kicking it all the way back to Election Day 2024, Melania was suspiciously happy all day, making social media users suspect that she had once again tapped in someone else to replace her attendance. Melania's usually forced smile is always a staple of hers — and a body language says it's telling. Her consistent break from a smile into a frown just shows how much Melania is over it. If she's really that unhappy, it's no wonder why she would use a body double!