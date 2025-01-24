Donald Trump's First Presidential Trip Sends The 'Fake Melania' Rumors Into Overdrive

Less than a week after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, rumors are swirling about First Lady Melania Trump's possible disguise. In a Friday, January 24 NewsMax interview with Trump, Melania can be seen in a large, army-green down coat, a black beanie, and Ray-Ban sunglasses. The X, formerly Twitter, user who posted the clip on the platform wrote, "He's taking Fake Melania to California." Others chimed in on the hilarious body double narrative, with someone commenting, "They are using the 'Smiling tall Melania with sunglasses' today."

If you are unfamiliar with this wild Melania conspiracy theory, people have been asking the question: "Does Melania have body doubles that travel with Donald?" since 2017, when X users went wild over a viral clip of the couple. The first lady didn't look like herself in an outing with her husband; many couldn't get over the fact that Trump saying in the interview: "My wife Melania, who happens to be right here," sounded like a cover-up to the truth. Since then, her giant sunglasses have been an amusing sign that her alleged body doubles are been put to good use.