Melania Trump's Unusually Wide Smile Sounds The Alarm On Conspiracy Theories

Many reposted video footage of Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, on Election Day, including political analyst Ron Filipowski. He posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, of Melania walking through a hallway with Donald following close behind her. The caption read, "Melania's been wearing sunglasses inside all day today." Many people commented on the video, explaining that they do not believe that woman is actually Melania Trump, and instead believe it's a body double used to keep up with appearances.

Melania's been wearing sunglasses inside all day today. pic.twitter.com/4Wv3PwyA2h — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 5, 2024

Others have taken to reposting the video, as well as stills from the video, all with various captions claiming that it is not actually Melania in the video. Many X users are drawing attention to the fact that Melania has not removed her sunglasses, as Filipowski mentioned, as a reason to believe this may be a stand-in hired by the Trump campaign. Other X users have made light of the situation entirely, with one person writing, "If that's Melania, I'm the Queen of Sheba."

With all of Trump's recent indictments and trials, many critics have brought up the fact that Melania — if she does feel trapped in her marriage — would be free to do as she pleases depending on how his sentencing goes and pending the results of today's Presidential election. Stranger things have happened with Trump's campaign than the hiring of a body double to play Melania at the polls.

