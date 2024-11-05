Melania Trump's Unusually Wide Smile Sounds The Alarm On Conspiracy Theories
Throughout the endless text messages, emails, and political ads, there has been one person within both the Democratic and Republican campaigns who has been noticeably absent from the frontlines: Donald Trump's wife and former first lady, Melania Trump. Conspiracy theories have been flooding the public surrounding Melania's role and relationship with her husband, dating back to his initial campaign for the 2016 election.
With over a 30-year age gap between them, many believe Melania to be trapped in the relationship, having married a rich man for his money and winding up the First Lady of the United States. She has suddenly reappeared in the final days and hours leading up to the election, and her broad smile and generally happy demeanor have raised a lot of questions — like if it's really Melania at all.
Is that really Melania standing by Trump's side?
Many reposted video footage of Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, on Election Day, including political analyst Ron Filipowski. He posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, of Melania walking through a hallway with Donald following close behind her. The caption read, "Melania's been wearing sunglasses inside all day today." Many people commented on the video, explaining that they do not believe that woman is actually Melania Trump, and instead believe it's a body double used to keep up with appearances.
Melania's been wearing sunglasses inside all day today. pic.twitter.com/4Wv3PwyA2h
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 5, 2024
Others have taken to reposting the video, as well as stills from the video, all with various captions claiming that it is not actually Melania in the video. Many X users are drawing attention to the fact that Melania has not removed her sunglasses, as Filipowski mentioned, as a reason to believe this may be a stand-in hired by the Trump campaign. Other X users have made light of the situation entirely, with one person writing, "If that's Melania, I'm the Queen of Sheba."
With all of Trump's recent indictments and trials, many critics have brought up the fact that Melania — if she does feel trapped in her marriage — would be free to do as she pleases depending on how his sentencing goes and pending the results of today's Presidential election. Stranger things have happened with Trump's campaign than the hiring of a body double to play Melania at the polls.