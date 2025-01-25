What Audrey Hepburn's Son Had To Say About Ivanka Trump's Controversial Inauguration Gown

Ivanka Trump has been under a fashion microscope this week, making widely photographed appearances at all of her father's inauguration festivities in January 2025. From her bizarre attempt to channel Kate Middleton being royally disappointing, to criticism over her custom Oscar de la Renta pre-inauguration gown, things could have gone better for the first daughter. In perhaps her most controversial wardrobe choice of the day, the American businesswoman went with a replica of a Hubert de Givenchy gown worn by beloved actor Audrey Hepburn. The inspiration, a white strapless dress complete with black floral motifs, designed especially for the 1954 film "Sabrina," is one of Hepburn's most iconic looks. Ivanka's custom Givenchy gown was so spot-on to the original that everyone noticed the tribute right away, including the late actor's son Sean Hepburn Ferrer.

"It is no wonder that, growing up in a family which knew our mother as a household name, [Ivanka] chose to draw inspiration from her, to seek the ultimate elegance and class reference, for an occasion such as this one — the inauguration and the 32nd anniversary of our mother's passing and, most of all, Martin Luther King's day," Ferrer told the Daily Mail. He went on to acknowledge the ties between the Trump family and his own, pointing to the fact that Marla Ann Maples, former wife of President Trump and former stepmother to Ivanka, was a member of the Audrey Hepburn Children's Fund advisory board in the 1990s.

"Audrey Hepburn has long been a personal inspiration to Ivanka," a White House representative said (via Vogue). However, while the first daughter may feel a connection to Hepburn, her homage caused swift backlash among the "Roman Holiday" star's fans, giving her son no choice but to acknowledge the reason why.

