Ivanka Trump Channels Kate Middleton At Inauguration & It's Royally Disappointing

Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, tried to keep it classy on the day her father was named president once again. The former fashionista no doubt was inspired by the royal family when it came to her inauguration day look. Ivanka kept it modest in a forest green ensemble reminiscent of the Christmas outfit Kate Middleton wore back in December.

Advertisement

Ivanka's outfit missed the mark, making the Trump daughter look more frumpy than fashionable. She donned a long-sleeved asymmetrical wrap top, but the varying lengths felt like a failed attempt at taking a fashion risk on a rather reserved day. Ivanka tried to make the outfit more form-fitting with a thin black belt, but the matching hat just looked like wilting fabric atop her head. While the Princess of Wales chose a blue and green flannel scarf to accentuate her cozy look for Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, Ivanka's heels, gloves, and handbag were all a lifeless shade of black. Not to mention Princess Kate's earrings were cute and shiny while Ivanka's were plain and almost unnoticeable.

Advertisement

This isn't the first time the first daughter has suffered a fashion fail. Remember Ivanka's attempt at cowboy chic style? Her country-western date outfit was uninspired, with several outdated pieces all thrown together at once. The ensemble felt way too casual to be fashion-forward. But perhaps Ivanka is intentional when she opts for relaxed styles. Could her plain inauguration day outfit be sending a message about her feelings towards the presidency? Ivanka did admit that she won't be nearly as involved during her father's second term as she was during his first. And perhaps her latest look is foreshadowing the distance she plans to keep from the public life of politics.