Ivanka Trump Channels Kate Middleton At Inauguration & It's Royally Disappointing
Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, tried to keep it classy on the day her father was named president once again. The former fashionista no doubt was inspired by the royal family when it came to her inauguration day look. Ivanka kept it modest in a forest green ensemble reminiscent of the Christmas outfit Kate Middleton wore back in December.
Ivanka's outfit missed the mark, making the Trump daughter look more frumpy than fashionable. She donned a long-sleeved asymmetrical wrap top, but the varying lengths felt like a failed attempt at taking a fashion risk on a rather reserved day. Ivanka tried to make the outfit more form-fitting with a thin black belt, but the matching hat just looked like wilting fabric atop her head. While the Princess of Wales chose a blue and green flannel scarf to accentuate her cozy look for Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, Ivanka's heels, gloves, and handbag were all a lifeless shade of black. Not to mention Princess Kate's earrings were cute and shiny while Ivanka's were plain and almost unnoticeable.
This isn't the first time the first daughter has suffered a fashion fail. Remember Ivanka's attempt at cowboy chic style? Her country-western date outfit was uninspired, with several outdated pieces all thrown together at once. The ensemble felt way too casual to be fashion-forward. But perhaps Ivanka is intentional when she opts for relaxed styles. Could her plain inauguration day outfit be sending a message about her feelings towards the presidency? Ivanka did admit that she won't be nearly as involved during her father's second term as she was during his first. And perhaps her latest look is foreshadowing the distance she plans to keep from the public life of politics.
Kate Middleton and Ivanka Trump usually have differing styles
Ivanka Trump and Kate Middleton live vastly different lives, making the distinctions between their styles all the more evident. Ivanka kept coy with solid colors and a modest two-piece suit at her father's inauguration, but she often decides to go for more glamorous picks on red carpets and when attending events. She has been seen many times wearing bold, sparkly outfits and even short skirts that reflect the lavish lifestyle she leads. Ivanka also gravitates toward loud colors, patterns, and prints when she wants a flashier look. Plus, she experiments with design by wearing low backs and daring cutouts.
On the other hand, Kate Middleton has influenced England, and even the world, with her classy fashion choices. Often, the outfits she wears feel very attainable and instantly sell out online once she has been seen in them. The Princess of Wales has become a fashion maven, and fans can't get enough. Even Princess Kate's fashion risks have paid off. For example, her hats have become a hallmark of her style. The off-center headwear feels very European, so it definitely seemed out of place when Ivanka wore her take on the style during the inauguration. Plus, her hat was flat and tired-looking, while Middleton often selects structural pieces with tall designs to make them stand out in the crowd.
Ivanka's pre-inauguration look was also a miss
Hours before her father's return to the White House, Ivanka Trump made heads turn with her pre-inauguration gown. Ivanka wore a custom design by Oscar de la Renta, and it landed the fashion brand in hot water. The official Oscar de la Renta Instagram posted two images of Ivanka in her off-the-shoulder custom gown complete with a "crystal and pearl floral-embroidered empire waist." But the label's followers weren't looking at the dress, because they were appalled by the person in it. Many commenters shared their disdain for Ivanka and called out Oscar de la Renta for choosing to dress her.
One critic commented, "What was that saying about lipstick on a pig?" Another message read, "What a shame you made it for her. Profits over integrity." One person simply wrote, "Disappointing."
Lots of fashion fans were livid when they found out Oscar de la Renta also dressed JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, when she attended the Vice President's Dinner the previous day. And Ivanka's outfit pushed them over the edge. Many have called for a boycott of the famous designer, saying that they personally will not be following the brand any longer.