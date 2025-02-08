How Did Minnie Riperton Die? The Tragic Death Of Maya Rudolph's Mom

American singer and songwriter Minnie Riperton was one of the most influential singers of her time. With a five-octave vocal range, the singer blessed us with classic songs like "Lovin' You" and "Inside My Love," hitting notes that many vocalists today could only dream of hitting. Her kind and soft-spoken nature led many to love more than just her voice, leaving many saddened on July 12, 1979, when she sadly passed way at the age of 31.

Riperton was born in Chicago in November 1947 and spent her childhood studying the arts at the Abraham Lincoln Center. With a passion for soul and R&B music, the singer joined the Chicago-based girl group "The Gems" when she was 14, before joining the musical band "Rotary Connection" in the 1960s, through which she met her husband, music producer Richard Rudolph. Rudolph and Riperton wed in 1970, two years after having their son Marc. They welcomed their daughter, actor and comedian Maya Rudolph, in 1972.

By 1974, Riperton's career was on the rise as she released the "Perfect Angel" album, featuring perhaps her most well-known song, "Lovin' You." Sadly, just two years after the album's release, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and quickly had a mastectomy to address the illnes, though she was still given only a few months to live. However, she didn't let her health scares hold her back. In 1978, she became an educational chairman for the American Cancer Society, but by 1979, her health continued to decline, causing her to develop lymphedema, which disabled her right arm. She later died in the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in her husband's arms.

