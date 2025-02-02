Why Adrien Brody's Partner, Georgina Chapman, Looks So Familiar

The 2025 awards season proved that, above all else, Adrien Brody is completely smitten with his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman. The "Pianist" star was introduced to his partner years prior, but their romantic connection only blossomed when they both attended Helena Christensen's swimwear line launch in April 2019. The following year, an insider informed People that Chapman was fascinated with the Oscar winner's unique personality and admired his work ethic. Brody and Chapman's relationship became red-carpet official at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2021 and they continued to make public appearances in the ensuing years.

Eventually, Chapman grew more comfortable sharing a few snaps of them on social media too, and a 2024 Instagram birthday tribute confirmed that they were both born on April 14. Although the celebrity couple never exactly went to great lengths to hide their romance, they didn't spare many details about it either. However, that all changed when Brody snagged a Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for "The Brutalist" in 2025. The actor got visibly emotional as he gushed about Chapman in his acceptance speech. "To my beautiful and amazing partner, Georgina," Brody began (via YouTube).

He continued, "Your generosity of spirit, your own resilience, your immense creativity is a daily reminder of how to be." Brody also sweetly acknowledged, "I would not be standing here before you if it wasn't for you." While many were overjoyed to see the "Grand Budapest Hotel" star's happiness on full display, others couldn't shake the feeling that Chapman appeared oddly familiar. In fact, you may remember her as none other than Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife.

