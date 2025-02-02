Why Adrien Brody's Partner, Georgina Chapman, Looks So Familiar
The 2025 awards season proved that, above all else, Adrien Brody is completely smitten with his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman. The "Pianist" star was introduced to his partner years prior, but their romantic connection only blossomed when they both attended Helena Christensen's swimwear line launch in April 2019. The following year, an insider informed People that Chapman was fascinated with the Oscar winner's unique personality and admired his work ethic. Brody and Chapman's relationship became red-carpet official at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2021 and they continued to make public appearances in the ensuing years.
Eventually, Chapman grew more comfortable sharing a few snaps of them on social media too, and a 2024 Instagram birthday tribute confirmed that they were both born on April 14. Although the celebrity couple never exactly went to great lengths to hide their romance, they didn't spare many details about it either. However, that all changed when Brody snagged a Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for "The Brutalist" in 2025. The actor got visibly emotional as he gushed about Chapman in his acceptance speech. "To my beautiful and amazing partner, Georgina," Brody began (via YouTube).
He continued, "Your generosity of spirit, your own resilience, your immense creativity is a daily reminder of how to be." Brody also sweetly acknowledged, "I would not be standing here before you if it wasn't for you." While many were overjoyed to see the "Grand Budapest Hotel" star's happiness on full display, others couldn't shake the feeling that Chapman appeared oddly familiar. In fact, you may remember her as none other than Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife.
She didn't know who Harvey Weinstein was when they first met
During a 2013 Vogue interview, Georgina Chapman shared that her path first crossed with Harvey Weinstein's at a glitzy party. Somewhat surprisingly, though, the controversial Hollywood exec's reputation did not precede him since, when Weinstein strolled over to speak to Chapman, she didn't even recognize him. The powerful producer apparently still made a good impression on her, as Chapman confessed, "He's not a person you can sort of ignore or brush off. He's incredibly charming and so charismatic, it sort of draws you in." Meanwhile, in a 2018 chat with Vogue, she revealed that they initially didn't have a steady relationship because Chapman was living in London and going through a breakup.
Likewise, in her 2013 chat with the publication, the fashion designer stated that although their busy schedules understandably hindered their relationship, they always managed to carve some time out for each other. Chapman tied the knot with Weinstein, who was notably 24 years her senior, in 2007, and they subsequently welcomed two children.
Then, in October 2017, the New York Times published a report detailing sexual assault and sexual harassment claims against Weinstein that spanned more than a decade. A few days later, he informed the New York Post that Chapman "stands 100 percent behind me," adding, "Georgina and I have talked about this at length." Further, Weinstein claimed that his wife and lawyer, Lisa Bloom, were teaming up to turn him into a better version of himself. However, the marriage was over shortly afterward.
The allegations against Harvey Weinstein gravely affected Chapman
After Harvey Weinstein proclaimed that his then-wife, Georgina Chapman, was backing him amid the sexual assault allegations, she shared a statement with the Hollywood Reporter to announce that she was walking away from their decade-long marriage. "My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," Chapman noted. When Vogue questioned if she had caught wind of her then-husband's behavior, the designer asserted that she didn't have the slightest clue, explaining that Weinstein traveled constantly and she didn't keep tabs on his location.
The shocking article made her physically sick, with Chapman detailing, "I lost ten pounds in five days. I couldn't keep food down. [...] My head was spinning." Weinstein's ex-wife was initially confused about how to proceed because the initial round of allegations was so old. However, as more women started coming forward with their stories, Chapman quickly realized she needed to leave her husband and protect her kids. In addition to feeling bewildered by her naivete, the fashion designer was furious, and she despaired thinking about how her children would be gravely affected by their father's alleged actions.
While she started going to therapy to work through the complex emotions stemming from the allegations, Chapman initially struggled to get help because she felt like she "didn't deserve it." According to Page Six insiders, the former A-list couple signed off on their divorce papers as 2017 came to a close, with Chapman's financial settlement from the split reportedly ranging from between $15 and $20 million.
Her fashion house, Marchesa, created some iconic awards show looks
In 2004 Georgina Chapman co-founded celeb-favorite fashion brand Marchesa with her longtime pal Keren Craig. During Chapman's 2018 Vogue interview, she confirmed that they had initially planned on solely selling loungewear. However, everything changed when the ambitious duo attended a Louis Vuitton party dressed in their self-made gowns and snagged a seat next to fashion icon Isabella Blow, who adored Chapman's dress and later donned it during Paris Fashion Week. The dress caught the attention of luxury brands and A-listers alike, and soon Marchesa became a favorite for celebrity red carpet looks.
Although Blake Lively's 2018 Met Gala look stood above the rest, the one-shoulder Marchesa gown that she wore to the 2011 BAFTA Brits To Watch event was equally memorable. Meanwhile, Oliva Culpo gave us a famous fashion moment that meant more than we thought when she donned a custom Marchesa gown to the 2017 Oscars. In fact, even Chrissy Teigen greeted us with one of the best maternity red carpet looks of all time when she attended the 2016 Oscars in a floral Marchesa dress.
Chapman shared the secret sauce behind their business with Vogue in 2018. "We're not doing disposable fashion," she pointed out. "We treat each dress like a piece of jewelry, an entity unto itself, with its own journey. It's not just one in a queue." For several years, the luxury fashion house held its lofty position as a go-to for some seriously stunning red carpet looks. Unfortunately, the brand's reputation was never the same after the Harvey Weinstein accusations came to light.
Marchesa's status as a celebrity-favorite was tarnished by the allegations against Harvey Weinstein
The October 2017 New York Times article detailing sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein reportedly derailed the success of his now ex-wife Georgina Chapman's fashion brand, Marchesa. At the time, Diane Lloyd Roth, a Connecticut-based wedding stylist, informed the New York Post that a handful of her clients were iffy about wearing Marchesa gowns on their big day because they had no desire to don anything even remotely associated with the disgraced producer. Meanwhile, a fashion publicist disclosed that the luxury fashion house's employees were desperate to jump ship.
They also claimed that Marchesa had developed a toxic work culture even before the allegations came to light, noting, "Harvey would call Marchesa employees and yell at them, scare the s*** out of them." Another insider claimed that although Chapman and co-founder Keren Craig were maintaining a tough exterior, they were actually terrified. Marchesa continued to feel the after-effects of the allegations in January 2018 and the fashion house made the tough decision to pull the plug on their fall 2018 collection. Chapman explained her reasoning for doing so in her 2018 Vogue interview.
"We didn't feel it was appropriate given the situation," the co-founder of the once-beloved fashion house clarified simply. "All the women who have been hurt deserve dignity and respect, so I want to give it the time it deserves. It's a time for mourning, really." Although a few celebrities continued to support Marchesa over the years, it unfortunately never quite got its groove back.
Georgina Chapman also appeared on Project Runway: All Stars
Georgina Chapman started appearing as a judge on "Project Runway: All Stars" in 2012. At the time, viewers were excited to see someone with such a reputable high-fashion brand offering her valued expertise to the contestants. However, in the wake of Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault scandal, people couldn't help but notice that he was a producer on the show. They also started to wonder whether Chapman truly deserved her role. Additionally, there was speculation about if she would retain her seat on the judges' panel after Weinstein stopped financially contributing.
However, a spokesperson for Lifetime informed People that they had already wrapped up filming for the sixth season, and Chapman was a key part of it. While she only featured in one more season of "Project Runway: All Stars," she had a total blast. Speaking to WWD in 2012, the fashion designer gushed about the talent she witnessed on the show. "We really saw ourselves as mentors rather than as judges," she said. "Really half the time when we were seeing the projects they were doing I was questioning whether I can do it, and I was thinking, 'I am really glad that I am not up on that stage.'"
Meanwhile, during a chat with Uproxx later that same year, Chapman enthused that she and her step-kids had adored "Project Runway" for the longest time. However, being on the show brought a newfound appreciation for Chapman because she didn't usually get to see the thought process behind an outfit and only saw the final result.