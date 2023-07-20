The Best Maternity Red-Carpet Looks Of All Time

Gone are the days of pregnant celebs wearing shapeless muumuus and ill-fitting maternity jeans. Thanks in large part to many celebrities refusing to alter their style during the transformational period, maternity fashion has evolved to include daring, sexy, and chic ensembles that are really no different from the outfits one would wear outside of pregnancy. From Blake Lively to Rihanna, famous parents are pushing the boundaries on what's deemed "societally acceptable" to wear while pregnant, and they're using red-carpet events as a platform for their cause.

Lively was one of the leading pioneers of stylish maternity wear, helping to normalize the oddly controversial idea that you can look alluring and fashionable during pregnancy. In 2015, the mom of four told InStyle, "So much of me has changed — I can't change the way I dress too! I actually didn't even buy any maternity clothes at all." Rihanna echoed the actor's sentiment during a 2022 interview with Vogue. The mom of two said, "When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, 'There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle.' I'm sorry — it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."

While Lively and Rihanna have looked chic during every public appearance throughout their pregnancies, some of their best maternity ensembles have debuted at celebrity events. Scroll on for their best red-carpet pregnancy looks, as well as several stunning ensembles from other expecting celebrities.